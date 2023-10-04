Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Raiders $140 Million Star to Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 1-3 start for the second season in a row and star wide receiver Davante Adams is already showing frustration. This could lead to a potential trade of Adams, according to Bleacher Report.

In a column pitching “6 Shocking NFL Trades,” Ryan Fowler proposed the Raiders send Adams to the Buffalo Bills for a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick.

“The Bills only have $2.6 million in cap space this year and are projected to be over the cap for the 2024 season, but they don’t have much invested in their receiver room outside of Diggs,” Fowler wrote in the October 3 column. “Perhaps they could convince themselves that the duo of Adams and Diggs in tandem with Josh Allen could reap massive rewards.

“General manager Brandon Beane would have to get creative from a cap perspective, but acquiring Adams would signal that the Bills are all-in on winning this year’s Super Bowl.”

When the Raiders traded for Adams from the Green Bay Packers last year, they sent out a first and second-round pick. This trade pitched by Fowler would give the team similar value to what they gave to get Adams.

What Would Is Take for Las Vegas Raiders to Trade Davante Adams?

The NFL trade deadline isn’t until October 31 so the Raiders have time to see if they have any chance of making the playoffs. Davante Adams specifically wanted to play for Las Vegas. It’s closer to his hometown of East Palo Alto, California, and it’s the team he grew up a fan of. Getting traded before finishing his second season wouldn’t be ideal.

However, playing for a losing team at 3o years old also isn’t ideal. The Raiders’ next three games are against a mediocre Green Bay Packers team, a bad New England Patriots team and a winless Chicago Bears team. If they can’t come away with at least two wins in that stretch, it could be time for the Raiders to consider moving on from some veterans. The team plays the Detroit Lions a day before the trade deadline and going 1-4 over the next games would be a sign that this isn’t a playoff team. That could motivate them to make an Adams trade.

Only Davante Adams could beat a press corner in a three-yard box pic.twitter.com/l4UTbzIHFh — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 27, 2023

Mick Lombardi Wants to Get More Players Involved

The Raiders haven’t had a balanced offense this season. Davante Adams has 33 receptions and Jakobi Meyers has 18. The next most out of tight ends and wide receivers is Hunter Renfrow with five. The team is not spreading around the ball very much on offense.

That’s something that offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi would like to change now that the team is several games into the season.

“I think now that we’re a month into the season, you kind of found out who you are, and who those guys are,” Lombardi said during his October 3 media availability. “And we’ve had them now for eight weeks now, including camp, so definitely going to have fun these next few weeks kind of just: ‘OK, this is what they can do well, here’s what we have to get them involved in.'”

The Raiders offense is averaging just 15.5 points a game right now so what they’ve been doing isn’t working.