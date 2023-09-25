Davante Adams Calls Out Raiders Teammates: ‘I Don’t Got Time to Be Waiting’

Davante Adams was one of the few Las Vegas Raiders who showed up to play in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns but the team still lost 23-18.

The Raiders’ record now falls to 7-13 since Adams joined the team. He is 30 and not looking to spend the rest of his prime years on a losing team. He has some strong words for his teammates following the loss.

“We have to stop putting ourselves in all these tough-to-overcome situations,” Adams said during his September 24 postgame media availability. “We have to take care of the ball. … All these analytics and these things about teams winning the turnover battle and they don’t mean s*** until you go out there and play ball. We’re having a tough time consistently doing that right now.”

Adams wasn’t done there. He questioned if there’s enough being done to create the right culture in Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to act like it’s all crazy … it’s Week 3 … but I don’t got time to be waiting around,” Adams said. “It’s not a personal thing — well, it is a personal thing. It ain’t just about me but it’s not my mentality to sit here and take all season to try to figure it out.

“We’re not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season and we have to do something to turn it around.”

Adams is doing what he can to impact winning but there’s only so much he can do. More players need to step up.

Davante Adams on the loss: pic.twitter.com/azAym5EWxp — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 25, 2023

Josh McDaniels Talks Jimmy Garoppolo Interception

The one player the Raiders need to improve their game the most is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He threw three interceptions against Pittsburgh and now leads the NFL with six.

The ugliest interception in Week 3 came in the third quarter while the Raiders were down 16-7. Garoppolo had ample time to throw but nobody was open. Instead of throwing the ball away, he sailed the ball toward wide receiver Jakobi Meyers but cornerback Patrick Peterson was able to easily come away with the interception.

Head coach Josh McDaniels discussed the head-scratching play.

“Those are plays, obviously, we don’t want to make,” McDaniels said in his September 24 postgame press conference. “I think Jimmy makes a lot of good plays but, obviously, when the quarterback holds the ball, he holds the fortune of our team also in his hands when he’s doing those things. He knows. He understands the situation.”

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Among Worst in NFL

The Raiders have the fifth-most expensive offense in the NFL this year, according to Spotrac, and Josh McDaniels has long been considered an offensive guru. It hasn’t looked that way through three games. Las Vegas is averaging 15.0 points per game, which is fourth-worst in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the cheapest offense in the NFL and are scoring 23.5 points a game. The Raiders’ last two games were against stout Steelers and Buffalo Bills defenses but are playing a weak Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 4 that is allowing 29.0 points per game this season. If they can’t figure out ways to score against the Chargers, there is a big reason to be concerned about this Raiders offense.