Raiders’ Davante Adams Puts Cardinals DBs on Notice

After Week 1 of the NFL season, it’s clear that Davante Adams‘ greatness wasn’t solely due to Aaron Rodgers. The five-time Pro Bowler had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. He was unguardable and should be in for a massive year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though the team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, Adams proved his worth. He’ll have a chance to replicate his success in Week 2 against a weaker Arizona Cardinals defense and hopefully come out with a win. The team plays a lot of man coverage which could make things interesting for Adams. He was asked about the style of defense Arizona plays and he put their defensive backs on notice.

“Anytime I get man coverage, I’m excited about that. So yeah, I hope they do that as much as possible,” Adams said Wednesday.

Those are some confident words from the wide receiver and he’ll likely back them up. It’s going to be a long day for the Cardinals’ defensive backs on Sunday.

Adams Talks Playing First Home Game as Raider

Adams’ debut with the Raiders was as exciting as most expected but things are different at home. He’s yet to play a game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It should be an electric atmosphere for his first game in front of his home crowd. He’s very much looking forward to stepping on the field for a real game for the first time.

“I’m excited, man. I know I’ve been getting a lot of good feedback from the fans and seeing the things they’ve been saying and hearing them in the preseason in the stadium and them being excited to see me play,” Adams said. “It’s a lot more of obviously what happened this past game that I’m hoping to put on tape and come out with some W’s for this city. The warm welcome that I felt from them – I continue to feel it every day whether it’s virtually or in person if I run into somebody. Real excited, can’t wait to get out there.”

Fans will be just as excited to see him play as he is to play in front of them.

The Adams family will be in the house on Sunday!@tae15adams couldn't hide his excitement about his family coming to town 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5tfwniVpGj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 14, 2022

Adams Is Bringing Grandparents to Game

It was a surprise to many when Adams forced the Packers to trade him to Las Vegas. He’s one of the greatest players in franchise history and had a future Hall of Famer throwing him the ball in Aaron Rodgers. Not a lot of players would willingly walk away from a situation like that.

However, Adams and his family are from California. Many of his family members were never able to make the trek to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The journey to Las Vegas is much easier from the Bay Area. He revealed that his grandparents are coming for his home debut and he’s giving them the royal treatment.

“Yeah, and they’re coming. They’re coming to the game. They’ll be here, my grandma, we already got her set up at one of the MGM Resorts. She’ll be in town, and then my daughter’s birthday is next week, so she’ll be out here just hanging out in Vegas probably on the slots or something chilling, just hanging out with us. So, it’s good to have them in town.”