Davante Adams Visibly Livid After Chiefs Loss, Shoves Unsuspecting Worker

The Las Vegas Raiders figured out how to lose yet another winnable game in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite starting the game with a 17-0 lead, the team lost 30-29. There were so many things that could’ve been different that would’ve led to an easy win.

Even with all the setbacks, the Raiders were set up to win on the last drive of the game. Derek Carr hit Davante Adams on a pass that put the team in field goal range to win but the referees overturned it. Fourth-and-one followed. Instead of running it for an easy first down, the Raiders decided to go for a deep pass but Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other. The Chiefs got the ball back and ran out the clock.

It was a play that should’ve worked and would’ve likely led to a Raiders win but they just couldn’t execute. Adams was not happy after the play. Cameras caught him livid on the sideline. He was shouting and threw his helmet at the ground with force.

Davante Adams is pissed pic.twitter.com/7wrxiTo9Vy — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 11, 2022

While everybody watching could understand his frustration, Adams won’t gain much sympathy for what he did after. Once the game ended, the star wide receiver was headed to the locker room when somebody who appeared to work for the camera crew got in his way. Instead of waiting for him to pass, Adams shoved the unsuspecting worker to the ground.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Could Adams Be in Trouble for Shove?

It’s difficult to know if anything led up to Adams shoving the worker but it appears that it was just a random moment of frustration. The NFL won’t care. It’s not a good look when players are shoving workers after their teams lose. It’s likely that Adams will be facing a fine from the league.

The five-time Pro Bowler is not the type of player who has often found himself at the center of negative headlines. Unfortunately, this is a very bad look for one of the faces of the league. He knew that he messed up and quickly apologized after the game, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

#Raders WR @tae15adams apologizes to man he pushed after game. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 11, 2022

Adams is clearly not happy with how the start of his Raiders tenure has gone but he certainly can’t be taken it out on innocent bystanders. He also took to Twitter to apologize to the man after the game.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Where Do the Raiders Go From Here?

Beating the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday Night Football was exactly what the Raiders needed. They’ve gotten off to a really bad start to the season but could’ve gone into the bye week with a win over one of the NFL’s best teams. Instead, their star wide receiver is now going to be the subject of controversy and they are 1-4.

There’s still time to turn the season around but things aren’t looking good. The Raiders have lost four games by one score. They could easily be 4-1 instead of 1-4. However, frustration is clearly starting to mount and that could permeate throughout the team heading into the bye week. The team cannot afford to lose to the Houston Texans in Week 7 or they can kiss their season goodbye. It’s been about as bad of a start as possible but they can still get back into the playoff race if they go on a winning streak after the bye.