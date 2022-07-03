Davante Adams Has Fiery Response to Controversial Deebo Samuel Clip

The trade talk surrounding Deebo Samuel has cooled down in recent months with the passing of the NFL Draft but he finds himself in the news again. The San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver partnered with FlexWork Sports to host a camp for young football players. While it’s always admirable when athletes take time out of their offseason to give back to the youth, Samuel garnered some negative attention from the camp.

Somebody in attendance at the camp caught a video of a young boy walking up to the wide receiver asking to get his 49ers football signed. Samuel had to refuse, which he was bashed for online.

Deebo Samuel trends after refusing to sign a young fan’s football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/A31w6ETpHQ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 2, 2022

However, there was much more to the story. Samuel responded to the controversy and revealed that he wasn’t allowed to autograph personal items but was able to give autographed photos to all 400 of the campers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams knows what it’s like to host these youth camps and wasn’t happy to see Samuel get bashed online for something he should’ve been getting praised for.

Can’t believe how many of yall went to bash Deebo like that. Yea the video might look like he ignored the kid but u have no idea what the situation was or what it’s like dealing with that at a camp with hundred of kids — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 2, 2022

We want to sign everything and love doing it! Nobody is making us do camps lol we love to be there for the kids and have a great time out there with em it’s just not always easy to get to every kid once the floodgates open! That’s all I’m saying — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 2, 2022

With the latest information coming to light, Samuel should be in the clear but it’s likely frustrating that a misunderstanding could take away from what should’ve been a very positive experience for the wide receiver.

Adams Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys

Now that the Samuel controversy has cleared up, the 49ers star shouldn’t continue to receive pushback. While Adams is irritated with something that’s happening to his fellow wide receiver, he should be quite happy right now. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers but now gets to play for his hometown Raiders.

Not only that but the fan base has completely embraced him. Through the offseason, Adams has the third highest-selling jersey in the entire NFL.

The hottest unis on the market 👀 Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

The only two players who are ahead of him are quarterbacks and there’s only one other skill position player on the list. That’s a testament to how popular the wide receiver is.

Julian Edelman Believes Adams Is Best WR in NFL

Why Adams is so popular mostly has to do with how good he is. He’s not just a very good wide receiver, he’s one of the best in the NFL. In fact, many believe that there’s nobody better right now. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently had a chance to rank the best wide receivers in the NFL. He had Adams come in at No. 1.

“I like Adams. I like him because he’s quicker than what you think,” Edelman said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. “He can run by you and he can create separation. He has great catch radius. He can play inside, you can play him anywhere. And we saw that throughout the Packers last year, last couple of years. So his versatility, his size, his quickness – he’s not the fastest guy, but he’s never not open.”

Here's the video. Edelman also added another WR at the end to his list, @cheetah pic.twitter.com/EAAFVz3yOU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 28, 2022

