Davante Adams Slams ‘Idiots’ for Misinterpreting Derek Carr Quote

They’ve yet to play an NFL game together but Davante Adams is quite confident in Derek Carr. The two played together in college at Fresno State but that was almost a decade ago. The two are now teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders and expectations are sky-high heading into the 2022 season.

Adams recently made news when he referred to Carr as a Hall of Fame quarterback while comparing him to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Anytime you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer … it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams told CBS Sports.

That raised a few eyebrows as many are not ready to put Carr in that category. However, Adams’ comments were misinterpreted, according to him.

“Being a rapper, it’s very vital, you’ve got to have the bars, obviously,” Adams told the media Sunday. “You know you’ve got to have the bars. The line’s got to be there. But a very, very vital and critical piece of being a rapper is the delivery, right? I wasn’t a great rapper the other day.

“What I’m not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that’s not exactly what I meant. But I do think that Derek’s career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That’s obviously what we’re chasing.”

Adams then went on to clarify his original comments.

“But what I meant to say was, ‘Even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it’s an adjustment.’ I wasn’t saying, ‘Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek.’ So, I’m not retracting my statement at all.”

Adams’ press conference statements weren’t enough as he took one final shot at the “idiots” who misinterpreted his original comments.

HERE YOU IDIOTS 😂😂 Ayte back to work… https://t.co/bePyBSMBWo — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 25, 2022

Is Adams Correct in His Assessment of Carr?

Nobody should fault Adams for hyping up his teammate and close friend. The two have had a close relationship for years and formed a prolific duo in college. That said, Carr hasn’t done enough to earn Hall of Fame votes yet. That isn’t to say that he’s not a great player but he still has more to do.

The first thing he needs to do is win some playoff games. That should be much more possible now that he has Adams. Winning a Super Bowl and having a few big years would certainly put him in the discussion. With how long quarterbacks are playing these days, Carr could have another decade in the NFL. He’s got a lot of time to make his Hall of Fame case.

Darren Waller Praises Adams

Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL and has the accolades to prove it. Despite that, he’s still one of the team’s hardest workers. He’s proven at training camp that he’s not going to take shortcuts because he’s a big name. Star tight end Darren Waller has been impressed with Adams this offseason.

“That energy in the room just lifts everybody up to that level,” Waller said Saturday. “Even when guys may not have it a certain day, it’s like you see that guy lined up next to you (or) across from you, (there’s) somebody like Tae and I’m like, ‘I’m coming with it.’”

