Davante Adams Issues Response to Derek Carr Recruitment to Raiders Talk

Derek Carr raised a lot of eyebrows recently when he didn’t hide the fact that he plans to recruit Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders when his contract expires after the season. It shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the two men played college football at Fresno State together and remain close friends. Obviously, Carr wants Adams on his team. Every team in the NFL would want the superstar wide receiver.

However, things are getting a lot more interesting. Adams had a chance to respond to the recent recruiting comments from Carr and gave a very interesting answer.

“I’ll just continue to be me and just let this thing kind of work itself out and see what happens,” Adams said told Bri Mellon of ABC30. “Obviously, I love Derek to death. We’ve got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently. He’s one of my best friends. Obviously, it would be a dream to be able to play with him. But I’m a Packer now. Until that point when we make that decision, I guess we just gotta, we’ll see what happens.”

Had the chance to follow up with @tae15adams today about @derekcarrqb's recruiting comments. "It would be a dream to play with him, I'm a Packer now until the point where we make that decision we'll see what happens."

Watch the full interview: https://t.co/ZKmmk4q2Gl via @abc30 https://t.co/FRFtL2x8N7 pic.twitter.com/4m4z0rOVsL — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 30, 2021

Adams is doing his best to keep his cards close to the vest but saying it would be a “dream” to play with Carr is notable.

Raiders Need to Be Watching Situation

If Aaron Rodgers has played his last game with the Green Bay Packers, Adams watch will officially begin. While his current team will still have a chance to retain him, losing his quarterback would complicate things. Rodgers is the driving force behind the Packers’ sustained success. If he goes, it’s fair to question if the team can even make the playoffs.

A full season without Rodgers could give a lot of perspective to Adams. Jordan Love could be great but there’s little indication that’s actually the case. It’s feasible that Adams would much rather go play for Carr and the Raiders than have to struggle with a young quarterback.

Las Vegas needs to be monitoring this situation. Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and would give the Raiders an elite offense. Having tight end Darren Waller and Adams on the field at the same time would be unfair and borderline unstoppable. He’s going to be expensive but he could be the difference between winning a Super Bowl or an early playoff exit.

Adams’ Cryptic Tweet

Many players would just remain quiet through all this quarterback drama. Not Adams. While he hasn’t said anything controversial, he’s been pretty honest about his feelings. Shortly after Carr’s comments started making the rounds, Adams posted a cryptic tweet about his future.

Crazy we never know what the future holds — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 29, 2021

It’s possible that the tweet is in reference to possibly playing with Carr again. He likely thought he’d be a Packer for life and never get a chance to play with his college teammate. With Rodgers looking for a way out, it’s clear that Adams is reevaluating his future. It’s possible it’s still in Green Bay but moving to Las Vegas to play with his close friend will be very tempting.

