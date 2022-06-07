Fans Go Wild Over Derek Carr’s First Reaction to Davante in Raiders Uniform

It may still feel like a dream for some Las Vegas Raiders fans but it’s true that Davante Adams is a member of the team. The superstar wide receiver has quickly become arguably the most popular player in the fan base. Fans have been longing for him for years due to his relationship with quarterback Derek Carr. The two played college football together at Fresno State and have remained close friends.

The two talked about teaming up in the past but it’s now a reality. The only person more excited than the fans is Carr. He not only gets to play with one of his best friends but arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Fans have already been able to glance at Adams in Raiders gear but he’s finally been shown wearing his full uniform with pads and all.

Carr hadn’t even seen it yet and was so excited that he couldn’t help but hug Adams.

Carr and Adams are obviously excited to be playing together again. That’s great news for the Raiders as their relationship could be what gets the team over the top this season.

Raiders Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Bromance

Fans are excited to see any Adams content this offseason but this video was extra exciting. Not only did they get to see the wide receiver in his full uniform, but seeing how excited Carr has got the base fired up.

It’s been a tough couple of decades for the Raiders but things are looking up. The team made the playoffs for just the second time since 2002 last season and added the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Adams Ranked as NFL’s No. 1 WR

The wait for Adams to actually take his first snap as a Raider will be a while longer. It’s hard to imagine he’ll play any snaps in the preseason. That means September 11th against the Los Angeles Chargers will be his Raiders debut.

In the meantime, fans should soak up as much Adams content as possible. While the wide receiver has had the benefit of catching passes from back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers throughout his career, he shouldn’t see a dip in production with Carr. Pro Football Focus still ranks him as the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL over the likes of Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Hopkins:

The former Green Bay Packer is at the top of his game as he makes the move to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2021, his second consecutive mark above 92.0. He has also generated 1.43 PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) since 2020, the most by a wide receiver over that span my more than a quarter of a win.

Adams is only 29-years-old so he should have a few dominant years left in the tank. There’s no doubt that Carr will do everything in his power to get the ball to the star wide receiver as often as possible.

