Raiders Fans Go Crazy Over Davante Adams’ Reaction to Hunter Renfrow Play

It may still be coming as a surprise to some but Las Vegas Raiders know just how good Hunter Renfrow is. The third-year wide receiver does nothing but make big plays for the team. On Sunday, the Raiders had a playoff berth on the line against the Los Angeles Chargers. Just as he’s done all season, Renfrow stepped up when the team needed him.

He only caught four passes for 13 yards but two of those catches went for touchdowns. The first touchdown was particularly impressive when he put Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in a blender with an epic route.

The route was so impressive that it elicited a response from Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Renfrow 🤮🤮🤮 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 10, 2022

Renfrow’s route running has been among the best in the NFL all season. He finished the season with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns – all of which were career highs. At this point, it’s impossible to ignore that he’s one of the most impressive wide receivers in the NFL.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders Fans Want Adams to Team up With Renfrow

While Adams was only merely reacting to Renfrow’s route, that didn’t stop Raiders fans from inundating the comments section with pleas for him to come to Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has been linked to the team this season due to his relationship with quarterback Derek Carr. The two played together at Fresno State and remain close friends.

Once Adams tweeted about Renfrow, Raiders fans had a field day.

Looks good in silver and black!!! pic.twitter.com/SXzlANRxIb — KingDanny209 (@Danny209King) January 10, 2022

Imagine you lined up next to him. Carr slinging the rock. Oh it would be magical — Frankshomeservice (@Frankshomeserv1) January 10, 2022

Your future teammate — Nicolas (@Nicolas3055) January 10, 2022

Future Raider — Graphk Raider (@GraphkRaider) January 10, 2022

Hey, he would love to have you as a teammate. So would DC 😈 https://t.co/tTG93JAdDf — Marcos Rodriguez (@MarcosjRod) January 10, 2022

Adding Adams to an offense that already has Renfrow and Darren Waller would be lethal. The Raiders could really use a true No. 1 wide receiver. Renfrow is amazing but he does his best work in the slot. Having an outside threat like Adams would make everybody on offense better. It’s easy to see why Raiders fans would push so hard for him to come to Las Vegas. With Adams’ contract set to expire, it’s very possible he reunites with Carr soon.

Adams Likely to Get Hit With Franchise Tag

If Adams does hit free agency, he’ll be the biggest name on the market. He’s expecting a massive payday and certainly deserves it. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams and the Packers haven’t spoken about a new contract since July of last year and the star wide receiver could be getting hit with the franchise tag.

Sources say after the Packers and Adams broke off big-money extension talks in late July, there have been no talks whatsoever about a new deal. Adams hasn’t brought it up. Neither has Green Bay. All of which sets the stage for what several sources believe is an eventuality: The Packers give Adams the franchise tag following the season before attempting to work out a long-term deal. Based off Adams’ current salary situation, the franchise tag is expected to be about $20 million.

Adams will not be happy if he gets a franchise tag. He’s 29-years-old and has a bit of an injury history. He’ll want to secure as many years as he can on his next contract. This could be his last big contract. If the Packers do franchise him, a trade could still be on the table. The Raiders could consider making a deal with Green Bay to get Adams in Las Vegas.

READ NEXT: Raiders Could Swing Trade for ‘Rock Star’ Head Coach: Insider

