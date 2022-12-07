Raiders’ Davante Adams Sounds off on Matchup With Jalen Ramsey

The Las Vegas Raiders are the clear favorites over the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football. The latter doesn’t even know who their starting quarterback is. However, the Raiders would be foolish to overlook the Rams.

Los Angeles still has star players on the roster who can take over the game. One player who is certainly going to be on the field is cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He’s been considered the best cornerback in the NFL for a few years now and likely circled this matchup on his calendar. He’ll be facing Davante Adams, who many consider the best wide receiver in the league.

The matchup between Ramsey and Adams will be the top one to watch on Thursday. The Raiders star thinks that their matchup always gets overhyped but he’s excited to battle the cornerback.

“We’ve played against each other a couple of times,” Adams said, via Raiders.com. “It never ends up panning out like the heavyweight bout everybody hypes it up to be going into the week, just based off scheme. And obviously every offense I’ve been in I’ve moved around a lot, which I can’t do anything about and nor can he. He can only do what the defensive call is. But any time we do have the opportunity to go up one-on-one it’s something that is a fun matchup where you got two guys known to go at it a little bit.”

Davante Adams on going up against All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this Thursday: “It’s a fun matchup when you have two guys that are known to go at it a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/7hs6XUSNQN — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) December 7, 2022

Ramsey Has a Lot of Respect for Adams

Ramsey is a confident player and has to feel good about his chances of shutting Adams down when they line up against each other. However, he knows how good the wide receiver is. He’s not taking the matchup lightly. He even recently suggested that Adams is the toughest wide receiver to cover in the NFL.

“Whoever is in front of me is easier than Davante Adams,” Ramsey recently said during Amazon Prime Video’s alternate broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

Adams has made some of the league’s best cornerbacks look silly in his career. Many were ready to proclaim Patrick Surtain as the next superstar cornerback and Adams torched him just a few weeks ago. Ramsey isn’t about to start talking trash about Adams or he leaves himself open for embarrassment.

If Ramsey Had It His Way, He’d Be a Raider

Ramsey’s career could have taken a much different path. He was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars but eventually requested a trade. He had a list of teams that he wanted to get traded to and the Raiders were atop it. However, the team wasn’t ready to make a deal and the Rams swooped in and landed him. Ramsey recently talked about the situation and revealed that he was really hoping the Raiders would trade for him.

“The team that I pushed for the most. I was like ‘Please get me here’ was at the time the Oakland Raiders,” Ramsey said on the “Behind The Cut” podcast. “I dang near begged to go to the Raiders. I begged to go to the Raiders and they sent in an offer. It wasn’t the exact offer that Jacksonville wanted and the Rams came with the exact offer.”

Thursday will be the first time Ramsey gets a chance to play the Raiders since the trade.