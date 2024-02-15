Trade Pitch Has Raiders ‘Shake up’ 2024 Offseason by Dealing Team Captain

It’s looking highly unlikely that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to consider trading Davante Adams this offseason but there’s still a lot of time before games start getting played. As of right now, Aidan O’Connell is the starting quarterback for the team but that could change in free agency or the draft.

If Adams isn’t happy with the direction the Raiders go in, the idea of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers has to be somewhat appealing. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus wrote a column about “NFL trades that could shake up the 2024 offseason” and he included a deal that sends Adams to the New York Jets for a 2025 second-round pick.

“After the coaching decisions made by Las Vegas this offseason, we view this move as less likely than we would’ve thought around the halfway point of the year when Adams was making his frustrations very clear,” Spielberger wrote in a February 13 column. “The star wideout threw his weight behind interim head coach Antonio Pierce retaining the top job heading into 2024, which he did, and Pierce’s offensive coordinator hire should inspire even more confidence that Adams will be back with the Silver and Black. Luke Getsy worked with Adams in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021, and the two were individually and collectively quite successful.

“Adams got his chance to return to the West Coast and play for the team he grew up rooting for, the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team quickly shipped off Derek Carr, his college quarterback, and his time there so far has been as up-and-down as my blackjack runs in Vegas during Super Bowl week. Here, he reunites with Aaron Rodgers as the two look to make a Super Bowl run of their own.”

Why Would Davante Adams Want the New York Jets?

The idea of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers would have to be the only appealing thing about the Jets for Davante Adams. Head coach Robert Saleh might have the hottest seat in the NFL, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is on notice and Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles injury.

The Jets also haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 so they aren’t a dormant powerhouse that’s a star wide receiver away from winning a Super Bowl. In fact, the Raiders had a better record last season and beat the Jets. Perhaps if Rodgers wasn’t coming off a serious injury, New York could be more appealing to Adams but it’s hard to see how it’s a better situation for the superstar.

Aaron Rodgers Recruiting Davante Adams

It’s no secret that the Jets want Davante Adams. It’s been rumored for months that they’ve either tried or plan to try to trade for the wide receiver. According to a February 11 report from NFL Network, Aaron Rodgers has been recruiting Adams about coming to New York.

The Raiders appear to have no interest in trading him but could consider it if he asks out. It’s unlikely Adams will take that step, especially since the team hired the head coach he wanted with Antonio Pierce. The Raiders have big moves to make this offseason and if they both the quarterback situation, it’s possible Adams could sour on Las Vegas. Unless that happens, it’s hard to see a scenario where he isn’t a Raider in 2024.