What Raiders Could Get in a Davante Adams Trade Revealed: Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders were feeling good after back-to-back wins in Week 9 and Week 10 but came crashing back to Earth with a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was a reminder that the team still struggles against top competition in the AFC.

Davante Adams remains an elite wide receiver and had seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown against Miami. There have been rumblings of the New York Jets wanting to reunite quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Adams in a trade and NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed just how much it might cost to get the wide receiver.

“If the value for Adams in the 2022 trade from Green Bay to Vegas was first- and second-round picks, you’d think the value in 2024 would be less, but what exactly? My guess is a first-round pick, or two second-round picks. The Jets will argue that Adams’ value shouldn’t be that much because he turns 32 during the season next year and will be playing his 11th year,” King wrote in his November 20 column.

Adams and Rodgers played together for eight seasons on the Green Bay Packers and built a strong relationship over the years. The two even spent time together during the Jets’ recent visit to Las Vegas. Adams hasn’t suggested he wants a trade but reuniting with Rodgers could be the one appealing landing spot for him.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Leverage

The Jets have endured a rough season ever since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. The offense is averaging 15.0 points a game, which is third-worst in the NFL. At 4-6, it’s looking like the playoffs could be out of reach for New York this season.

That means they’ll likely go all-in for next season if Rodgers decides against retiring. According to Peter King, the Raiders have the upper hand in a possible Adams trade due to their short window of opportunity.

“Vegas will have the leverage, I think, because the Raiders will know Rodgers wants Adams badly, and the Jets will be all-in for 2024 and ’25,” King wrote. “If the Jets give their first-rounder next year, it’d mean no picks till somewhere around 75 overall in 2024—and the Jets will have offensive-line holes to fill next year. Or would it be enough for the Jets to trade one of their good defensive pieces plus a third-rounder for Adams? Stay tuned.”

It’s difficult to imagine the Raiders would trade a 26-year-old Maxx Crosby even if they are rebuilding so Adams is their most valuable trade piece.

Davante Adams shared a picture hanging out with Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas.https://t.co/SebGu2JnmR pic.twitter.com/F6CFZvSfEe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2023

Would Las Vegas Raiders Want to Trade Davante Adams?

Whether or not the Raiders would want to trade Davante Adams in the offseason will largely depend on if interim head coach Antonio Pierce and interim general manager Champ Kelly keep their jobs next season. A new head coach and general manager may want to tear the roster down to the studs and start over.

If Pierce and Kelly keep the jobs going forward, that would likely mean the Raiders play well the rest of the season, which could lead them to try and make a run in 2024. Adams would certainly want to be a part of that. Las Vegas is a team to watch the rest of the season because how the rest of it goes could have huge ramifications for their future.