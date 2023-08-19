Insider Predicts Raiders’ $140 Million Star to Join New Team Before Season’s End

The New York Jets are a major candidate to make the playoffs this season with the addition of former MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Though he hasn’t played a regular season game with the team yet, Rodgers can’t hide his excitement about second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Rodgers has already compared Wilson to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who he played with on the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons. Both Wilson and Adams wear No. 17 on their jersey, which Rodgers took note of. He posted a picture on his Instagram with Wilson and noted that he “always loves my 17s.” He also tagged Adams’ Instagram in the picture.

This led to Jets insider for SNY Connor Hughes predicting in an August 16 Twitter post that Adams will be in New York “before the end of this season.”

Aaron Rodgers raved about Garrett Wilson today after practice — voluntarily. Brought up how the biggest difference between #Panthers joints & one vs #Bucs was No. 17. He then posted this on IG. Hot take: Davante Adams will be playing for the #NYJ before the end of this season pic.twitter.com/5Ce1rjGHoT — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 17, 2023

The Raiders are putting together a strong training camp and could start feeling good about their chances to compete for a playoff spot this year. However, they have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL this season, per Sharp Football Analysis. If the season goes off the rails early, the idea of trading Adams may be more appealing to Las Vegas. That said, it’s still unlikely.

Davante Adams’ Camp Has Already Denied He’s Going to Force a Trade

This isn’t the first time Davante Adams to the Jets has been speculated. Fox Sports’ Craig Carton went so far as to guarantee that reports about Adams wanting a trade to New York would come out this season on the July 27 episode of “The Carton Show.”

Adams’ camp was quick to deny any credibility to those rumors, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

“Members of Davante Adams’ team poured cold water on any rumors the receiver is looking to be traded out of Las Vegas,” Pauline wrote in a July 28 column. “In fact, they characterized all reports of Adams being unhappy in Vegas and wanting to be traded as ‘complete garbage’”

For now, Adams seems happy in Las Vegas and isn’t aiming for a trade. A lot can happen during the season but a trade seems unlikely for now.

Sean McVay Praises Davante Adams

Davante Adams had a brief injury scare earlier in training camp but he was back in full force for joint practices against the Los Angeles Rams. Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and was named First-Team All-Pro for his work in 2022. Rams head coach Sean McVay had some high praise for Adams as the two teams practice ahead of their August 19 preseason matchup.

“What a great opportunity to go against one of the best,” McVay said during his August 17 media availability. “If you have a growth mindset and you’re in the mentality that the work pays off and you continue to get opportunities to challenge yourself, that’s what you love. And I think that’s what a lot of guys have on our team. He certainly is one of those guys that fits that criteria and I think it’s a great opportunity…

“That’s how you really give yourself a chance to get better, is you test your tools within the fundamentals and the techniques and it’s what you love about this stuff and it’s the same thing for us as coaches being able to learn, like I mentioned.”