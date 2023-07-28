Raiders WR Davante Adams Sends Message on Jimmy Garoppolo

Due to a foot injury, Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo haven’t been able to work together this offseason to try and develop chemistry. The start of Las Vegas Raiders training camp is the first chance the two are getting to start working out the kinks.

While Adams came to the Raiders last season in large part to play with Derek Carr, he’s kept an open mind regarding Garoppolo. So far, the All-Pro wide receiver is impressed with what he’s seen from the quarterback.

“He’s a great guy, easy to talk to, super coachable — from the coaches to him, and he listens to my feedback and how I view the game too,” Adams said during his July 26 media availability. “Today was very productive, there was a lot of communication out there. We just have to continue on that path to get to where we want to be come Week 1.

“It’s a fun process because you get to see that progress over time.”

It’s going to take more than a couple of practices for the two to get in sync but things have gotten off to a good start.

Jimmy Garoppolo Praises Davante Adams

Davante Adams has cemented himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL having been named First-Team All-Pro for three straight seasons. While Jimmy Garoppolo has played with very good wide receivers throughout his career like Deebo Samuel, he’s never had one at the level of Adams.

Garoppolo admitted that he’s not used to having a wide receiver who thinks the way that Adams does.

“It gives you a sense of relief to have a guy like that,” Garoppolo said during his July 26 media availability. “On one of the routes I threw him, I asked him if he was going full speed. Because it looks so smooth and effortless. I thought I overthrew him on one of the deep balls and he ended up getting to it.

“It’s just things like that … it’s a luxury as a quarterback to have a guy like that. I just have to get used to it.”

The relationship between Garoppolo and Adams is one of the most important ones for the Raiders heading into 2023.

“He sees it very similar to a quarterback, which as a quarterback, makes you feel great … throwing it earlier rather than later, things like that,” Garoppolo said. “We have a long way to go, me and him, but we’re off to a good start.”

Maxx Crosby Having Fun With Jimmy Garoppolo

Though Jimmy Garoppolo is still new to the Raiders, it doesn’t sound like it’s taking him long to get comfortable talking trash with his teammates. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the MVP of trash talk for the Raiders and even he was impressed with how Garoppolo was going at him at the start of training camp.

“Before practice started, he is already talking sh**. I love it. That’s the kind of guy I want to compete against,” Crosby said during his July 26 media availability. “He’s a competitive dude. I love him. He’s a dog, and I am not just saying that because he is my quarterback — there are certain guys that are dogs, and he is definitely one of them.

“I am definitely looking forward to competing and getting after his a**.”