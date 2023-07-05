Raiders WR Davante Adams Seen Hanging out With Superstar QB [LOOK]

Veterans are reporting to training on July 25 for the Las Vegas Raiders, which means they still have weeks of vacation before the hard work begins. While many players don’t take the entirety of the offseason off and work out on their own, there’s still plenty of time for them to have fun. With Independence Day happening on July 4, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin decided to throw an expansive “White Party” that featured some of the biggest stars on the planet.

Among the attendees was Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams. Despite there being A-list celebrities there like JAY-Z, Beyonce and more, Adams flocked to the other football players in attendance. Most notably, he was seen hanging out with Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow. He posted a picture of the two chopping it up on his Instagram.

Davante and Joey B chopping it up 🏈 (via taeadams/IG) pic.twitter.com/gHNKuCqBU3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 5, 2023

Adams also posted a picture with Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Adams is keeping some high-profile company these days as his star has only shined brighter since getting traded to the Raiders last year.

Jimmy Garoppolo & Davante Adams Named Among Best QB-WR Pairings

Davante Adams left one of the greatest quarterbacks ever Aaron Rodgers when he got traded to the Raiders. He did so for the chance to play with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr. However, their partnership only lasted one season with Carr getting released and signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Adams will now be playing with Jimmy Garoppolo, who has only been able to make it through a full season healthy once in his nine-year career. Not many have been high on the Garoppolo move but his 99.6 career passer rating is actually better than Carr’s 91.8. Kevin Patra of NFL.com isn’t as down on Garoppolo as some others are. In a June 12 column, he ranked Garoppolo and Adams as the sixth-best quarterback-wide receiver pairing in the NFL.

“Garoppolo thrives over the middle and gets the ball out quickly, and he can use Adams’ otherworldly ability to win off the line of scrimmage to generate chunk yardage,” Patra wrote.

“Playing in Josh McDaniels’ system should fit the quarterback like a glove, and his ability to complete passes under pressure will be key behind a questionable offensive line. According to Next Gen Stats, Jimmy G’s 118.3 passer rating when under pressure in 2022 was the highest mark for a single season in the NGS era (since 2016).”

Is Davante Adams Going to Be a Las Vegas Raider Long-Term?

Davante Adams is one of the biggest names in sports right now and isn’t used to losing. He missed the playoffs just twice in eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders have just two winning seasons since 2002 and haven’t won a single playoff game.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently speculated in a June 30th piece that Adams could request a trade if things go bad for the Raiders. He’s 30 now and only has so many years left as a top-tier wide receiver. If it appears that Las Vegas is headed in the wrong direction, there wouldn’t be much of a reason for the team to keep the pricey superstar. Things could get ugly if the Raiders don’t improve on their 6-11 record from last season.