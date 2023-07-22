Raiders WR Davante Adams Sends Strong Message on Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs’ teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders wanted him to get paid. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was with Jacobs at the July 17 deadline for him to get a long-term deal and wide receiver Davante Adams created a meme when he did a money gesture following the team’s Week 12 when he rushed for 229 yards and got the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

However, the Raiders and Jacobs couldn’t come to an agreement so his only options are to play on the franchise tag or hold out. Adams doesn’t want to see the latter happen. He made it clear that the Raiders need their star running back if they hope to win a lot of games.

“If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we’re gonna need that guy,” Adams said on a July 21 episode of “NFL Total Access,” via NFL.com. “So I’m praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time.”

The Raiders were 5-1 when Jacobs rushed for over 100 yards in a game last season. When he performs well, the team typically wins.

Davante Adams Has Been Coaching Josh Jacobs Up

Josh Jacobs wants to stay with the Raiders. He told reporters at a press conference in January 2023 that he was hoping to not go anywhere else. Now that the team wasn’t willing to give him a long-term deal, it’s difficult to know where he stands with the team. For his part, Davante Adams is doing what he can to help the young running back.

“I’ve been talking to him, we’ve been in his ear a little bit just trying to coach him through this process,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been through it a couple times myself and I know what it’s like to go back and forth about whether or not you feel appreciated.”

Davante Adams says he spoke to Josh Jacobs 3-4 days ago and shared with us what he told him. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/2rreEUptQD — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 21, 2023

Davante Adams Has Experience Being Franchise Tagged

Davante Adams knows what it’s like to get stuck with the franchise tag. Prior to being traded to the Raiders last year, the Green Bay Packers used the franchise tag on him. He eventually forced his way out in a trade. He’s trying to use his experience in a similar situation to help Jacobs navigate what to do next.

“For me it’s helping and providing that counsel to anybody, I mean for me whether it’s other guys in the league, my teammates, obviously Josh at this moment because this isn’t an easy time to go through,” Adams said. “You go from dealing with a team that you love and you want to be a part of for your whole career, and then when it’s the business time this is when it always gets kinda awkward.

“…It’s something that you never even want to get to, but once you get through it you can kinda just put it to bed and everyone can carry on with their business. So I’m hoping that’s what happens so we can just kind of put everything behind us and just start focusing on what’s to come.”