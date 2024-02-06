Insider Floats Raiders Trading $140 Million Star for QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be eyeing quarterbacks this offseason but veteran free agent options could be limited. If the team wants to find a potential difference-maker outside of the draft, the team may need to look at the trade market.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has frequently been linked to the Raiders this offseason and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell can see if happening.

“With Antonio Pierce getting the head-coaching job, the Raiders could stick with Aidan O’Connell, a fifth-round pick last year, as their quarterback in 2024,” Barnwell wrote in a February 1 column. “Given that Pierce and new general manager Tom Telesco inherited O’Connell from the prior regime, though, they could look to make a more significant addition at the position. I feel confident former team owner Al Davis would have loved Fields for his ability to create out of structure and win passing downfield; would Mark Davis feel the same way?”

Barnwell then floated the idea of the Raiders swapping Davante Adams for Fields outright.

“The Raiders sorely need to build a core of young talent after missing on so many picks during the Jon Gruden era, but they do have their first five selections in April’s draft and a full complement of 2025 picks. The Bears would probably be looking at pick No. 44 as their ideal return for Fields. If Poles really wanted another receiver, would he ask the Raiders about Davante Adams to give his new quarterback a one-two punch with Adams and Moore?”

It’s easy to see why it would be appealing for the Bears to give a rookie quarterback DJ Moore and Adams next season but the Raiders wouldn’t be leaving Fields much to work with in this scenario.

Why a Davante Adams for Justin Fields Swap Wouldn’t Work?

The main reason any team would trade for Justin Fields this offseason is for his potential. The idea is that the Bears haven’t surrounded him with the tools to succeed. The Raiders giving up Davante Adams and reuniting Fields with former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t make much sense.

It’s hard to see the scenario where Fields has more success on the Raiders with Getsy and no Adams. Plus, Las Vegas would be losing one of its best players in the process. It’s more likely the team would rather sacrifice a draft pick to land Fields. The quarterback with Adams could be interesting.

Justin Fields was in playmaker mode on Sunday 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/wjgDG7TWTW — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2024

Rookie QB or Justin Fields?

If the Raiders decide Aidan O’Connell shouldn’t be the starting quarterback next season, the team is likely going to be aggressive in trying to find a replacement. While Justin Fields is a known commodity and has some exciting traits, it seems more likely that the Raiders would rather go after a rookie.

Luke Getsy and Fields didn’t work in Chicago and it’s difficult to see how it would work in Las Vegas. The quarterback didn’t throw for over 2,600 yards in a season under Getsy. The best option for the Raiders is to either stick with O’Connell or take a chance on a rookie quarterback and let Getsy develop him. Fields is an intriguing option but he doesn’t make sense with Getsy and his contract situation makes him less appealing. Going with a rookie gives the Raiders at least four years before they have to dedicate big money to the position.