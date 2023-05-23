Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Raiders’ $140M Star Back to Old Team

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams last offseason, the hope was that it’d be the start of a great, long-term relationship. Adams was excellent in his first year with the team and led the NFL in touchdown receptions but Las Vegas disappointed and only won six games. The star wide receiver recently got honest about his frustration with the direction of the team in an interview with The Ringer, which has led to some speculation that he might want to get traded.

While Adams has come out and done some damage control by posting a picture with general manager Dave Ziegler and praising new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating that a trade could still happen. If he was available, there would be no shortage of teams interested. He’s 30 but he’s still playing at an incredibly high level.

Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets could have some appeal but they have plenty of wide receiver talent right now and already gave up assets to get the quarterback. Perhaps Adams regrets leaving the Green Bay Packers and would like to return. Jonathan Delray of Bleacher Report pitched a trade idea that sends him back to Green Bay.

Packers Receive: WR Davante Adams

Raiders Receive: OT Yosh Nijman, 2024 2nd-round pick, 2024 3rd-round pick

Would Raiders Accept This Trade?

It has been just a year since the Raiders sent a first and second-round pick to the Packers to get Adams. Are they really willing to send him back for less than what they paid for? Nijman is a good player and could start at right tackle but he’s never been a full-time starter for an entire season.

Getting a second and third-round pick is solid value but the Raiders are losing the deal if they don’t get a first-round pick. Las Vegas may prefer to cut its losses and focus on its future than hold onto an aging wide receiver on a $140 million contract. However, the Raiders’ offense gets significantly worse without Adams. There’s also the fact that the team would take on a huge dead cap hit of $54.3 million if they traded him now. It’s hard to imagine the Raiders will actually consider trading him.

Davante Adams explains the science behind his dynamic route running: “I don’t never want you to think like you covered me.” 😤 #RaiderNation S/O Keith Williams, aka Coach Dub! (@WideOuts) 🫡 Subscribe + EXCLUSIVE sit-down w/ @Tae15Adams 🏴‍☠️ → https://t.co/wwMBKkGz4C pic.twitter.com/wh0kvpFG48 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 20, 2023

Does Adams Want to Go Back to Green Bay?

The elephant in the room regarding a potential Adams to Green Bay trade is the fact that the wide receiver almost certainly doesn’t want to be there. He moved to Las Vegas to be closer to his family so they could watch him play. Adams is from California and there probably isn’t a place more different from his home state than Green Bay, Wisconsin.

If Rodgers was still on the roster, it’s possible to see Adams having remorse about leaving and wanting to reunite. That isn’t the case and he’s not going to hitch his legacy to Jordan Love. He could want a trade eventually but he’ll want to go to a team ready to be a Super Bowl contender. A team like the Buffalo Bills or New York Giants would be much more interesting. Adams likely doesn’t finish his career in Las Vegas but he’s also not finishing it in Green Bay.