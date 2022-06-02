David Carr Claims Davante Adams Has Tried to Get to Raiders for Multiple Years

Over the course of the last couple of years, there has been no player Las Vegas Raiders fans have wanted more than Davante Adams. Unfortunately, players as good as the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver don’t typically become available. That’s why it came as such a massive surprise when he did get traded by the Green Bay Packers for first and second-round picks.

There was chatter that Adams could be a Raider eventually due to his connection with quarterback Derek Carr but it looked like that dream was dead when the Packers placed the franchise tag on him this offseason. However, he wanted to be a Raider and made it happen.

Apparently, this has been something he’s wanted for a much longer time than what has been previously reported. During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” David Carr, Derek’s brother, dropped some new information on how Adams ended up going to Las Vegas.

“It’s something they’ve tried to make happen for five years now, since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the Packers,” Carr told Eisen. “Derek was pushing to get him there. … A couple years ago they were really close to making that happen.”

Carr obviously has more inside information on the Raiders and Adams than most so what he’s saying is likely true. If only the team could’ve landed Adams five years ago and never made that 2019 trade for Antonio Brown.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Adams Never Had Much of a Friendship With Aaron Rodgers

While it can be fun to work with friends, why would Adams want to leave the Packers for the Raiders? Green Bay has been much more successful over the past two decades. Some of it could have to do with the quarterbacks.

Adams is very close friends with Carr and the two used to work out in the offseason before they were on the same team. Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL and former an incredible duo with Adams. However, their relationship was strictly about football, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Play

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on Donald & Gronk’s Futures; Davante’s Raiders Love | The Rich Eisen Show NFL Insider Ian Rapoport and Rich Eisen discuss the status of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Donald for the 2022 season. Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock, Audacy, and SiriusXM Ch. 85 Monday through Friday, noon–3 PM ET. Showcasing Rich Eisen’s uncanny ability to blend insightful sports… 2022-06-01T23:45:00Z

Adams and Rodgers had the same relationship that most coworkers have. It’s clear the wide receiver’s relationship with Carr is much stronger, which likely played a role in him wanting to leave.

Raiders Have Their WR1

Ever since Tim Brown left the Raiders in 2003, the team hasn’t been able to find a consistent No. 1 wide receiver. They’ve tried with players like Randy Moss, Javon Walker, Amari Cooper, Henry Ruggs and Antonio Brown but none of them have worked out long term. With the addition of Adams, the Raiders finally have a true No. 1 wide receiver who should be a difference-maker for multiple seasons.

Adams is 29 right now so he only has a few years left of his athletic prime but that’ll be better than what Las Vegas has had in a long time. Also, he’s a hard worker and stays out of trouble so he could have more longevity than some other wide receivers who have fallen off once they hit their 30s.

READ NEXT: Clelin Ferrell Reveals Message Ex-Teammate Sent Him on DC Patrick Graham

