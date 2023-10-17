Davante Adams’ Actions Following Patriots Game Stir Speculation

Amid the Las Vegas Raiders‘ two-game win streak, a potential issue could be brewing with star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has contributed just six catches for 74 yards combined in the two games.

Even though the Raiders beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in Week 6, Adams did not stick around after the game to speak to the media.

“Davante was not in a good mood [after the game],” radio personality Q Myers said on the October 16 episode of the “Locked on Raiders” podcast. “We talked to a lot of people — a lot of players — in the locker room. [Davante] was not one of them. He was gone. And he always talks after the game. He has no problem doing that, but before we ever got into the locker room, he was already gone.

“One member of the media said that he left without even showering, which is un-Davante Adams-like. He actually talks bad about people that don’t shower and they just get dressed and take off. But he was gone so fast that there’s a good chance that maybe he didn’t take a shower.”

Adams, who had only two catches on five targets, hasn’t spoken to the media since the win, and he has been open about his frustrations this season and the offense’s struggles through six games. Las Vegas is 22nd in the league in total yardage (1,754) and 25th in points scored (100).

The Raiders have yet to score 20 points in a game without the help of a defensive touchdown.

Davante Adams Previously Spoke About Getting Stats

In 2022, Adams had issues early in the season, having two starts with fewer than 40 receiving yards in the first three games. At the time, he described his frustration with a lack of targets.

“If I go out and have 20 yards or 50 yards, whatever – that’s not even what it’s about,” Adams told the media in September 2022. “It’s about the way that offense looks, and if I can’t be a factor in the game and it does look bad, that’s when I have frustration about my productivity.

“It’s not about wanting to be All-Pro. I hold myself to that type of standard because it helps the team ultimately. So that’s what’s on my mind is I want to go out and have a 200-yard game every single game I go out there. That’s on my mind, but it’s not realistic that it’s going to be that way. So, I just try to keep it in my mind so I can at least hold up my end of the bargain.”

Should Las Vegas Raiders Be Concerned?

The NFL trade deadline lands on October 31, but there hasn’t been any indication that the Raiders would consider trading Adams, who turns 31 in December and is under contract through 2026. Considering the team is now 3-3 and squarely in the hunt for an AFC wild card, it’s difficult to imagine the Raiders wanting to trade him.

However, if Adams’ frustrations start to boil over, this could become a situation to watch. The Raiders are playing a Chicago Bears defense in Week 7 that is allowing 29.3 points per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.