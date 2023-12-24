‘Shocking’ Raiders Trade Proposal Swaps Davante Adams for Top 10 Pick

With three weeks to play in this season and still a chance, however minimal, that the Raiders could find their way into the NFL postseason, it might be a bit early yet for Raiders rumors. But there has been enough promise shown in the weeks since the firing of coach Josh McDaniels to warrant a healthy look at the future of this team.

And one of the great assets the Raiders have on their side is wide receiver Davante Adams, who remains among the best in the league at his position despite relatively reduced numbers—Adams had 1,500-plus receiving yards in each of the last two seasons but only 968 this year (on pace for 1,175). He also has just five touchdowns after averaging 14.3 in the last three seasons.

Adams was among the Top 4 receivers in the NFL in terms of grades at Pro Football Focus for the last four years, and he has slipped to 25th this year—more a function of the Raiders’ faltering quarterback situation than a reflection on Adams’ ability.

There has been a raft of Raiders rumors already about what the team might do with Adams in the offseason, especially if he asks to be traded because he wants to win in the short term. And at Bleacher Report, they’re suggesting that the Raiders could get back just one asset in a proposed deal—what they’re calling a “shocking trade”—for Adams. But what an asset it is: the Jets’ first-round pick, which currently sits at No. 7.

Davante Adams Signed a $140 Million Contract

It would not be an easy deal to pull off. Adams will be entering the third year of a five-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Raiders back when his goal was to settle his family near his home on the West Coast and play with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. But Carr is in New Orleans and Adams, who has never been to a Super Bowl, is 31.

Pushing for a trade to the Jets would make sense, given that Adams spent the bulk of his career playing with Aaron Rodgers, who should be back from a torn Achilles tendon next year. Interim GM Champ Kelly could well be back next year for the Raiders, but there’s a chance the team could have a new front office. Either way, there will be more of a willingness to move Adams.

Wrote Alex Ballentine of B/R:

“That could include (Rodgers’) old teammate Davante Adams. The two were a force together in Green Bay. … The front office that made the trade and gave Adams a contract extension is no longer there. The Raiders are a rebuilding team if they are honest with themselves, and a soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver isn’t as beneficial to them as an additional first-round pick.

For the Jets, the team would suddenly have two receivers capable of being a No. 1 guy for most teams. Teams would have a hard time devising a way to account for both Garrett Wilson and Adams.”

Raiders Rumors: WR, QB to Build Around?

No one wants to deal away a star like Davante Adams, and as Raiders rumors go, this one would be tough to swallow. But the Raiders are on the fringe of a Top 10 pick themselves, and adding another with the Jets’ pick would allow Las Vegas to add two potential franchise cornerstones in one day.

And among the best players available in this year’s draft will be stars at both wide receiver and quarterback—the Raiders could use one pick to replace Adams and another to add a potential replacement for Aidan O’Connell, if the team determines he is not their guy going forward.

It would be tough to see Adams go, given the leadership he has shown this year. But it could be the best thing for all parties.