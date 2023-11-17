Raiders’ $140 Million Star Labeled ‘Best Trade Piece’

When it comes to Raiders rumors, star receiver Davante Adams has done his best to make clear he does not want out of Las Vegas. Adams requested a trade from the Packers in 2021, and Green Bay granted it to him, sending back near his West Coast roots and reuniting him with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. Oh, and the Raiders chipped in a five-year, $140 million contract.

Even as the Raiders devolved into a mess under Josh McDaniels in the last year-and-a-half, Adams has maintained that there’s no merit to the Raider rumors around him. And yet, they keep coming.

The latest is from Bleacher Report, which not only has Adams as a potential trade chip in the coming offseason, but has him listed as THE trade chip, No. 1 overall on the 2024 trade Big Board.

“Soon approaching his age-31 season, Adams might not be a fan of toiling in mediocrity in his late-prime years,” writes David Kenyon of B/R. “Perhaps a second trade request is coming. Similar to (Bills WR Stefon) Diggs, Adams’ contract is easier to move after June 1.”

Davante Adams: ‘100% Happy’ to Be a Raider

There were moments during the first eight weeks of the season, before the firing of Josh McDaniels, when it appeared that there was some merit to the Davante Adams Raiders rumors. Adams was not happy about the state of the offense, and was acknowledging that, at his age, he does not have time to wait on a rebuilding plan.

Even after the Raiders beat the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5, Adams voiced his unhappiness, and the Raiders rumors were rampant again.

“I am a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself and this offense. … I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, they won the Packers game, so why is there an issue?’” Adams said. “You see why there’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point.”

Now, it’s been clear that Josh McDaniels was the problem for Adams, and things have improved since the team made Antonio Pierce the interim head coach. Even just before that move, Adams told NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, “I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent. This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be.”

Always love chatting with @tae15adams because he’s always straightforward and up for answering point-blank questions like if he’s happy with @Raiders as many suspect he is not. And could MNF possibly be his last game with them?pic.twitter.com/TGRaIjiWrU — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 28, 2023

Raiders Rumors Figure to Crop Back Up

All that could change when the offseason comes. The Raiders are on a hot streak now, with two straight wins, but they are heading into the teeth of a very difficult closing schedule. The next five opponents for the Raiders are 30-16 combined, and that includes two games against the division-leading Chiefs.

If the Raiders can’t get back into the playoff race and if they decide on a youth movement going forward, Adams very well could seek to move elsewhere. It won’t be easy. Even two years into his $140 million contract, he comes with He has not personally given any fuel to such Raiders rumors, though—it’s all speculation.

And that speculation is not going to stop any time soon.

“Even if the Raiders keep Adams, it’s a safe bet that several teams will inquire,” B/R wrote. “Oh, and be ready for an offseason of Raiders rumors connecting him with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.”