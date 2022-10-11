Raiders’ Davante Adams in Hot Water After Postgame Antics

It’s safe to say that Davante Adams isn’t happy with how his Las Vegas Raiders tenure has started. The five-time Pro Bowler is coming off three straight 13-win seasons with the Green Bay Packers but now his new team sits at 1-4. After Monday’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams put that frustration on display for the world to see.

It started with him going on a tirade on the sideline and forcefully throwing his helmet at the ground. Things only escalated from there as Adams shoved an unsuspecting worker to the ground on his way to the locker room. It was an uncharacteristic move from the wide receiver but the NFL certainly took notice.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Adams is facing discipline from the league and could even get hit with a suspension.

A suspension would be a heavy punishment for a player like Adams, who has no history of getting in trouble with the league. He’s been one of the few bright spots for the Raiders this season so losing him for any amount of time would be a brutal development. His frustration is warranted but it’s never a good look when players are shoving innocent workers.

Adams Apologized for the Incident

For Adams’ part, he was remorseful for his actions after the game. He immediately offered an apology to the man he pushed.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams isn’t the type to draw negative headlines but he obviously doesn’t like the fact that the Raiders keep losing. He’ll receive some sort of punishment but it remains to be seen exactly what the NFL will hit him with.

Adams Talks Final Play

The Raiders had a great chance of pulling off the upset on their final offensive drive of the game. They were marching down the field until they reached fourth-and-one. Instead of going for an easy play to pick up the first down, the Raiders decided to go for a shot down the field. Unfortunately, Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other and Derek Carr’s pass hit the ground with no player near it.

“I don’t know,” Adams said of what happened on the play. “I didn’t see anything after I released and got back vertical. We ended up running into each other. … I don’t even know where the ball went or nothing. I was just on the ground.”

While things are rocky for Las Vegas right now, Adams knows the Raiders aren’t as bad as their 1-4 record indicates.

“We’re right there,” Adams said. “It’s not like we’re getting blown out and we don’t have answers. We’re playing good football. We’re just not playing 60 minutes of it. You have games like this where you have the lead — and we don’t feel comfortable — but having that 10-point lead or whatever it was at halftime, it’s not a bad spot to be in. You just gotta find a way to finish them out.”