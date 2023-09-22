Davante Adams Puts Raiders Teammates on Notice With Stern Comments

Davante Adams isn’t a fan of losing but he’s lost 12 of 19 games since joining the Las Vegas Raiders. There is talent on the team but they still manage to find ways to lose.

Adams was asked about whether or not he finds relief in the fact the Raiders’ biggest issues are execution-related and not talent-related. However, disagrees with that premise and made it clear he’d like to see more from a team that has so much talent.

“I mean, it’s not a relief, honestly, not for me,” Adams said during his September 20 media availability. “I don’t know how the next man would answer that, but it’s almost more disappointing when it’s not the talent and you go out there and you don’t execute.”

Adams then had a pointed message for his teammates.

“The thing with us is just every play having everybody on the same accord,” Adams said.

The Raiders offense averaged 23.2 points a game last season, which was 12th-best in the NFL. Through two games in 2023, the team is averaging 13.5 points a game, which is tied for the worst in the league. There is far too much talent on the Raiders’ offense to have the worst-scoring offense in the NFL.

Davante Adams Stresses Importance of Every Player Stepping Up

Football is the ultimate team sport. One weak link on an offense can derail a number of players throughout a game. Davante Adams stressed how important it is that all 11 players on the offense do their job if the Raiders are going to have success.

“You need everybody in football. That’s the thing that makes it the most special and why we celebrate the way we do as a team — because it takes so much in one play for the play to turn out the right way,” Adams said.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a similar message about what the offense needs to do to improve.

“It’s about getting guys on the same page, getting us into a rhythm, and things will take care of themselves from there,” Garoppolo said during his September 20 media availability.

Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers both looking fresh in practice with each coming off of concussion protocol. Davante, Jakobi, Tre and Hunter all warm up to the sweet sounds of Earth Wind & Fire ahead of Sunday night’s home opener for the Raiders. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas… pic.twitter.com/HJWCYuN534 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) September 21, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Ready for Home Opener

The Raiders started off the season with back-t0-back road games in Denver and then in Buffalo. They are now set to make their home debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to play in a home game since joining the Raiders and he’s hyped to make his debut in front of the home crowd.

“It’s going to be fun,” Garoppolo said. “We had the Sunday Night Football music playing out here today to get you in the mood. Sunday Night Football is fun, man. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. I can’t wait to see the fans. So, Raider Nation hopefully will be rocking on Sunday night.”

Similar to the Raiders, the Steelers are 1-1 and haven’t looked overly impressive. It could be a very competitive game on Sunday as five of the last six matchups between the two teams have come down to one score. The Steelers are averaging 247.0 yards per game on offense this season, which is second-worst in the NFL. This is a good matchup for the Raiders defense to bounce back after an abysmal performance against the Bills.