Aaron Rodgers Takes Issue With How Raiders Are Using Davante Adams

Davante Adams had a season-low four targets against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, but he made the most of them – catching all four for 45 yards. Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders won 17-13, Adams’ former teammate Aaron Rodgers didn’t understand why the wide receiver wasn’t featured more.

“Four targets? That ain’t it,” Rodgers said during an October 10 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers played with Adams for eight years while they were both with the Packers. The two formed one of the strongest wide receiver-quarterback duos in the NFL. He gave some insight into why he thinks Adams should’ve gotten more targets.

“Davante is always open,” Rodgers said. “That’s the facts. Covered to him is just different than other people. He’s got an incredible skill set. He’s got range. He’s got ball skills. He can create separation. He’s the best in the league at late hands. You just have to stick with him.

“I thought he handled everything really well because that game meant a lot to him going back against your former team.”

He only had four targets against Green Bay but Adams is still third in the NFL with 54 targets.

Davante Adams Addresses Lack of Targets

Davante Adams is the focal point of the Raiders’ offense and most defenses know that. He gets special attention every game. That doesn’t stop the team from throwing him the ball a lot. He had 180 targets last year, which was second most in the NFL and he’s on pace for another top-five finish this season.

For his part, Adams doesn’t mind not seeing the ball as much if the team wins.

“Well, I mean, the way the game goes sometimes,” Adams told reporters in his October 9 postage media availably. “I’m a little banged up, dealing with a shoulder that was kind of, had me in a little pain out there. It’s just how goes. At the end of the day, it’s about winning. We got the dub today. I could have had 22 yards, zero yards, whatever it is. It’s just good to get the dub.”

Adams had 21 catches combined over the last two games before Week 5, which were both losses. There are ways to win without having to force him the ball.

"That's what every team does….still got to find a way to get me the ball." -Davante Adams on Packers double teams #RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/ecjcYVtgZh — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 10, 2023

Davante Adams Wishes He Could’ve Done More

The game against the Packers was big for Davante Adams as it was the first time he played against the team that drafted him. He was happy to get the win but part of him is disappointed he wasn’t a bigger factor.

“It was good,” Adams said of his first game against the Packers. “I wish I could have been able to send them off with a few more plays made, but at the end of the day, we beat them. Now nobody can make up this crazy narrative and talk about how I shouldn’t have left and all of this stuff that was getting ready to come if we didn’t win. So, glad to get that win over them today. We just want to beat everybody.”

Adams will get plenty of chances to be a factor in other wins but the Raiders’ offense struggled against Green Bay so it was difficult to get him the ball consistently.