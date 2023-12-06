Raiders ‘Purge’ Could Start With $140 Million Star: Analyst

With two straight losses putting somewhat of a damper on the Raiders’ change of fortunes following coach Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas exile, it might be time to consider some realities for the 2024 Raiders. Already, we’ve heard plenty about the potential for league-wide interest in a Davante Adams trade (a certain East Coast team that employs Adams’ former quarterback in particular), though we’ve not heard anything about Adams being unhappy with the Raiders.

Still, the Raiders are 5-7 and their chances of landing the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff tracker, are less than 1%. That, according to Spotrac, could mean the Raiders are lining up for a “purge year” that includes a new front office—and a Davante Adams trade. It only makes sense, after all, to start a purge with the guy sitting on a $140 million contract.

Here’s what Spotrac contract expert Mike Ginnitti wrote on the subject: “If the Raiders have to reset their coaching staff again after 2023, the core players are bound to get restless. Adams has already been linked to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for 2024, so let’s at least play out that scenario financially. A Pre June 1st trade means $16.76M of cap loss for Las Vegas. In most cases, it would be recommended that they wait until June 1st, split up the $31.5M of dead cap across two years, and take the $23M+ of savings next season.

“But if the plan is to disengage, the smarter move may be to take as much dead weight on as possible next season, making it a purge year for the organization.”

Raiders Need a Strong Finish to Warrant Running it Back

Oof. Certainly, the odds are long for the Raiders to make the playoffs, but there is still much that can change in the coming five weeks that could, at least, make owner Mark Davis feel that it is worth a shot to give the head coaching job to interim Antonio Pierce and the GM’s job to interim Champ Kelly.

There’s also the chance that rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who has played better recently, even in losses, could continue to show improvement and if the Raiders finish, say, 8-9, could give the team some confidence that he can be the guy going forward.

If all that stays the same coming out of this season, then there won’t be a “purge” next year. And we will not see a Davante Adams trade away from the Raiders.

Davante Adams Trade Rumored All Year

But it is no secret at this point that Adams, who turns 31 on Christmas Eve, could be in need of a change of scenery after this year, despite his professed happiness in Las Vegas with the Raiders. That means Davante Adams trade talk will be a thing for the Raiders all offseason.

Adams has amassed 814 yards receiving this season, on 69 catches. He has four touchdowns. Those numbers are far off his usual production—he had 1,516 yards receiving and a league-high 14 touchdowns last year. He is on pace for 1,152 yards.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last month that the Jets wanted Adams, and figure to keep trying. It could be up to the Raiders, then, to decide whether they’ll go into “purge” mode. From Schefter’s report:

“The Jets inquired about reuniting Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers before last month’s trade deadline, only to be quickly rebuffed,” Schefter wrote. “But the Jets might not be willing to take no for an answer, as sources around the NFL expect that New York will pursue Adams again this offseason.”

“‘That will happen,’ one source told ESPN. ‘I think so.’”