Davante Adams Makes Surprising Admission About Trade Rumor: ‘It Was True’

The Las Vegas Raiders have pulled off blockbuster trades for star wide receivers in the past but the Davante Adams one is different. The five-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with the Green Bay Packers and won a lot of games. Despite that, he wanted to be a Raider. He grew up in East Palo Alto, California, which is about 30 minutes from where the team used to play in Oakland.

Though the team is in Las Vegas now, Adams still wanted to wear the silver and black. Many reports came out that the wide receiver had turned down more money from the Packers to go to the Raiders. It was believable considering how badly he wanted to play with college teammate Derek Carr again. Now the wide receiver has come out and admitted that it was true.

“You guys have heard that Green Bay offered this, which is higher, and all of that, and yeah, I’ll say it: it was true, OK, it was true,” Adams said after Thursday’s practice, “but like I said, there’s much more that goes into it, and family is a big part of it for me, so geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier to stay connected to my family year-round.”

Adams Is Having the ‘Time of My Life’

During Adams’ press conference, he said that he was having the “time of my life.” Considering how many games he won in Green Bay, that’s a bold statement. It just shows how badly he wanted to be closer to home and play for his former hometown team.

According to Derek Carr’s brother David, Adams has been trying to get to the Raiders for at least five years. This offseason was the perfect time to do it as he was at the end of his contract. Adams didn’t have any intention of playing on the franchise tag and he must’ve known that he was going to the Raiders as he bought a home in Las Vegas before the trade. Now that he’s finally where he wants to be, he can just enjoy football.

"That's when it really hit me."@tae15adams on putting that Silver and Black jersey on ☠️ pic.twitter.com/8mCE4pqUqO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 9, 2022

Adams Talks About How Excited He Is

It’s easy to tell that Adams is beyond thrilled to be in Las Vegas right now. He hasn’t even played a game in Allegiant Stadium yet. It’s well-documented that Adams grew up a Raiders fan but he’s not ready to admit that he’s more excited to play for the team than he ever was for the Packers.

“Equally excited,” Adams said when asked if he was more excited for his first year with the Packers or with the Raiders. “It’s different. One, in Green Bay you’re a kid finally being able to fulfill your dream of playing in the NFL so it’s hard to beat that. But then, following it up with coming back and playing for the team you grew up loving, it’s really hard to beat that, too.”

While he enjoyed his time in Green Bay, playing in front of Raiders fans will be special for the veteran wide receiver.

