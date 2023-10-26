Former QB Urges Raiders Star to Request a Trade

After a 3-4 start, the Las Vegas Raiders could be active on the trade market before the October 31 trade deadline. However, the team could be more interested in adding players and looking to turn things around than embracing a total teardown.

While the Raiders are focused on trades that could “further their effort to compete this season,” per an October 25 report from Tashan Reed of The Athletic, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that wide receiver Davante Adams needs to force his way out.

“He should ask to be traded,” Orlovsky said of Adams on the October 23 episode of “Get Up.” His ‘Hall of Fame’ career is being wasted right now. Davante Adams is a Hall of Famer … he is trending towards being a Hall of Famer. He is being wasted in Las Vegas right now.”

Adams has yet to say anything about wanting to get traded and the Raiders will not entertain the idea, per Reed.

“There’s no scenario where the Raiders trade Adams before the deadline, according to league sources,” Reed wrote.

Adams is arguably the Raiders’ best player and he’s expressed a lot of frustration this season. That said, it’s looking like if a trade happens, it will happen down the road.

Josh McDaniels Recently Spoken About Davante Adams’ Frustrations

If the Raiders offense was averaging 25+ points per game and Davante Adams was top-five in receptions and yards, there wouldn’t be much for him to complain about. However, the offense has not been doing its part to help win games.

Adams recently voiced frustration about not getting many targets in games this season. He believes that if he gets the ball more, the offense will do better. This led to Adams seeing 12 targets in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears but the offense could still only muster 12 points.

After the game, Josh McDaniels spoke about the inconsistencies in Adams’ targets.

“To put this all to bed, we always try and get the ball to our best guys,” McDaniels said during his October 22 postgame media availability. “Sometimes the defense takes those opportunities away. Other times, they don’t. It just so happened there were a handful of things early in the game where we had the opportunities to get it to him.

“Then they did some things with the coverage.”

Whatever is wrong with the Raiders’ offense, it’s clear that just throwing the ball to Adams isn’t enough to fix it.

Could Davante Adams Trade Happen After the Season?

Unless there’s a big change, Davante Adams will be a Raider for the rest of the season. However, beyond that is up in the air. Adams is 30 right now and wants to win. A Super Bowl has alluded him thus far but there’s still time for him.

Whether or not he stays with the Raiders could depend on how the rest of this season goes. If the team finishes with a record worse than the 6-11 record they had last season, that could be cause for him to want to leave. He should still have a lot of value after the season as he’s showing no signs of slowing down. How the rest of this season goes is very important for Adams’ future on the Raiders.