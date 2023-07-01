Insider Hints That Raiders’ $140 Million Star Could Request Trade

Despite a disappointing 6-11 season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year, the offense did finish 11th in yards per game with 231.4 on average. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is replacing Derek Carr for 2023 and he’s a better fit in Josh McDaniels‘ offense due to his previous experience under the coach during his time with the New England Patriots. Just that one change could lead to an improved offense.

However, there are still major concerns about the Raiders. Fox Sports predicted in a May 12 column for the team to go 4-13. If the team is truly that bad, it could lead to issues down the road. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is 30 now and a rebuild doesn’t fit his timeline. In a June 30 column, ESPN’s Dan Graziano hinted that Adams could request a trade if things go south this season.

“But things could get ugly in a hurry for the Raiders, who have seen a major overhaul since McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler got there 17 months ago but don’t appear to be any better. In fact, some might say they appear to be worse than the team that finished the 2021 season on a playoff run under interim coach Rich Bisaccia with Carr as its emotional leader,” Graziano wrote.

“If that’s the case, will Adams want out? At the trade deadline? After the season? The potential for Adams to be on the move again so soon after bailing out of Green Bay is worth watching. And if it comes to that, it might be hard to blame him.”

Davante Adams Recently Said He’s Happy to Be a Las Vegas Raider

Davante Adams grew up a fan of the Raiders and being closer to family was a big reason why he wanted to get traded to the team. As of recently, he has made it clear that he’s happy with the team and doesn’t have any intention of trying to force his way out.

“At the end of the day, I’m a Raider and I’m excited to be here,” Adams said during his May 25 media availability. “I love my head coach and I love the general manager here and everybody from the top to the bottom. I have no reason to lie. I mean, one thing I don’t do is BS, so I’m not going to make anything up when it comes to that. I’d rather keep my mouth closed if I have negative things to say, but when I say that these are some good men in this place and that I really value the relationship I have with them, I mean that.”

What Will It Take for Davante Adams to Request Trade?

Davante Adams is saying all the right things now, but it’s the offseason and teams are feeling as good as they will all year. If the Raiders get off to a rough start, things could start to get tense. Prior to joining Las Vegas, Adams was part of three straight Green Bay Packers teams that won 13 games. Last season was rough enough, but if the team is heading in the wrong direction, that could cause the wide receiver to start souring on the franchise.

Whether or not Adams stays happy could come down to the healthy of Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s a good enough quarterback to get Adams the ball at a consistent rate. His backup is Brian Hoyer, who hasn’t won a start since 2016. If Garoppolo goes down and Adams has to catch passes from Hoyer, it’s easy to see him get frustrated and want out.