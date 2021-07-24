Raiders DB Tweets Eye-Opening Message Amid Davante Adams Rumors

The Green Bay Packers‘ recent dysfunction could end up being a major blessing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a year ago, the team was competing in the NFC Championship game and came within five points of getting back to the Super Bowl. Instead of building off that great success, the Packers are coming apart at the seams.

2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is looking for a way out. If he leaves, the Packers have no shot at the Super Bowl but that’s not the only bad thing that could befall the franchise. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams is about to enter a contract year and could look for a way out if he losses his future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played college football with Adams at Fresno State and has been actively recruiting the All-Pro to Las Vegas. Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen also revealed that Adams and he had “been in motion.”

Me and D.Adams been in motion 😤 — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) July 24, 2021

It’s not entirely clear what that means but it sounds like he’s worked out with Adams or something in the past or present. Regardless, it’s notable that another Raider has come out and commented on Adams.

Adams Not Happy With Packers

Players like Adams rarely leave the teams that drafted them. There’s an argument that he’s the best wide receiver in the NFL. Despite that, he’s the 18th highest-paid wide receiver throughout the league. With his contract expiring, he’s going to expect a massive payday. The Packers and Adams have been working on an extension but things didn’t go well. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides are broken on contract negotiations and are in a “bad place.”

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

That does not bode well for the Packers’ chances to keep the wide receiver. They’ve already alienated their superstar quarterback and now it appears they’ve alienated their best playmaker. Green Bay still has the upper hand if they hope to keep Adams but things could get ugly really fast. With training camp starting up this week for the Packers, it will be very interesting to see is and isn’t there.

Adams & Rodgers Post Same Cryptic Image

Over the years, Adams and Rodgers have built a strong relationship. The two have thrived together and it’s understandable while Adams might not be keen on playing with Jordan Love after having one of the greatest NFL players ever throwing him the ball throughout his career. On Friday night, both Adams and Rodgers posted the same picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have the same Instagram story up right now. pic.twitter.com/hDLE02V7fk — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2021

Obviously, Jordan and Pippen formed one of the most iconic duos in NBA history when they were with the Chicago Bulls. It’s possible that Adams and Rodgers see themselves as another iconic duo. However, Jordan and Pippen didn’t play together forever and went their separate ways before they retired. The post could also mean that the two plan to play together wherever they end up. That wouldn’t be great news for Derek Carr and the Raiders.

