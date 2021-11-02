Derek Carr’s Brother Facing Backlash Over Reaction to Henry Ruggs News

The Las Vegas Raiders were struck with devastating news on Tuesday when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed that star wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a car crash that led to the death of a currently unnamed person. According to the police, Ruggs was “impaired” and has been charged with a DUI resulting in death. He will now face a long legal process but the Raiders have to continue playing football.

The team is barely getting over head coach Jon Gruden resigning last month and will now be dealing with more adversity. Starting quarterback Derek Carr will be tasked with trying to keep the Raiders focused through this tragedy. David Carr, the quarterback’s brother, took to Twitter after the Ruggs news broke and proclaimed that his brother would not only be the MVP of the league but possibly the most valuable player in a season ever “when” the Raiders make the Super Bowl.

Many believed that Carr’s tweet was insensitive considering somebody died, which led to him quickly deleting it.

Probably a top 10 worst tweet ever… Someone just died and David Carr tweets this… Son missing the point just like he did when he played in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Q7unH430vo — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) November 2, 2021

Though he did delete the tweet, that didn’t stop many from going after Carr for it. Warning, many tweets directed at Carr are NSFW.

Yikes…David Carr's response to a woman losing her life because Raider's WR Henry Ruggs was driving drunk is cringe-worthy. pic.twitter.com/unGNK1WB36 — DefiantTexasDem (@jpmike23) November 2, 2021

David Carr is hella out of bounds for this. Now isn’t the time to promote Derek. What a lack of humanity. https://t.co/e7nviXkDW1 — Active-One #BLM (@WestCoastOffnse) November 2, 2021

David Carr is the worst. Someone died and he's talking about his brother's award hope. pic.twitter.com/F6ThwobN5Q — T.Biggs (@TBiggsTequila) November 2, 2021

Did David Carr really tweet that — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) November 2, 2021

Carr Apologizes for Tweet

Carr isn’t wrong about the fact that the Raiders have faced a lot of adversity this year. However, there’s a time and a place to discuss those topics. Carr understood that his timing was not the best and issued an apology for the previous tweet.

I’ll try this again, my apologies if the last tweet sounded incentive, I just can’t imagine another team having to deal with so much off the field.

It obviously hits a little to close to home for a brother. — David Carr (@DCarr8) November 2, 2021

Carr also noted that the situation hits “close to home” as it affects his brother in a major way. There will be a long process facing Ruggs and the Raiders but the time to discuss Carr as an MVP candidate is not right now.

What’s Next for Raiders & Carr?

There will be a lot to figure out in the coming days for the Raiders. Ruggs’ injuries were only described by the police as “non-life-threatening,” which could mean any number of things. Considering the charges, Ruggs could end up on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list as the legal process plays out. That would keep him out indefinitely. It’s possible that Ruggs has played his last game of the season and may have played his last game with the Raiders.

If Las Vegas decides to move on from the wide receiver or he’s suspended, the team will be losing their top receiver. Ruggs led the team with 469 receiving yards. He developed into a dependable deep threat for Carr. With him likely out, the team only has three wide receivers on the active roster in Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones. The trade deadline has passed without the Raiders making a move.

Regardless, the team needs to add another wide receiver who can stretch the field. Carr and company will have to continue to roll with the punches as the NFL season doesn’t stop for the Raiders. The team has battled adversity well this season but the situation surrounding Ruggs is more serious than anything this team has dealt with.

