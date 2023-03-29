Raiders Sign Veteran WR With 4.44 Speed Coming off Career Year

Wide receiver was not a huge need for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason but the team has made several key moves at the position. Landing Jakobi Meyers on a three-year deal was the biggest move but the team wasn’t done there. They also added Cam Sims and Phillip Dorsett while re-signing Keelan Cole.

The Raiders have decided to add another name to the mix. According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Las Vegas signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal worth up to $2.375 million.

FA WR DeAndre Carter is signing a 1-year deal with #Raiders up to $2.375M, source tells @theScore. Carter comes off his best season, totaling 46/538/3 with #Chargers. He also ranked second in the NFL with 11.7 yards per punt return. More help on the way for Jimmy Garoppolo. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 29, 2023

Carter confirmed the news on his verified Twitter account.

The Autumn wind is a Raider ☠️ let’s gooooooo!! https://t.co/nCVsaU62Tu — DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) March 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time he’ll be a member of the Raiders. Carter spent a few months on the team’s practice squad when he was a rookie in 2015. He never had a chance to play in a game for the team. He was originally an undrafted free agent of the Baltimore Ravens and has bounced around the NFL quite a bit. He has played with nine different teams over his career, including stints with the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots that saw him play with Jimmy Garoppolo and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. There should be plenty of familiar faces on the squad for Carter.

Carter Coming off Career Year

Carter has been in the NFL for a while now but never got a chance to make much of an impact. That was until last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 46 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns, which were all career highs. The Chargers needed a receiver to step up with Keenan Allen missing much of the season with an injury and Carter was able to do that.

He’s been in the NFL for a while but is only 29. He has a chance to prove that 2022 wasn’t a fluke for him. If he can put up good numbers in a loaded Raiders wide receiver corps, he could be in for a much better payday next year. The team has a lot of receivers who are good in the middle of the field. Carter has 4.44 40-yard dash speed so he should be able to stretch the field vertically if the team needs him to.

McDaniels Talks WR Corps

While the Raiders lost Darren Waller and Mack Hollins this offseason, they are still poised to have one of the best wide receivers corps in the NFL. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are Pro Bowl players while Meyers is an excellent No. 3 receiver. Carter, Sims, Cole and Dorsett give the team very good depth. In an interview with The Athletic, McDaniels had a chance to talk about his new-look wide receiver corps: