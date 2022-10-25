Raiders Named Fit for Former Chiefs Pro Bowler With 40-Career Sacks

After six games of football, Chandler Jones finally got his first sack as a Las Vegas Raider that he split with Clelin Ferrell. The pricey free agent addition got off to a rocky start but has started to make his presence known over the past two games. However, the Raiders still aren’t getting after the quarterback at a consistent rate.

Las Vegas has nine sacks this season, which is tied for last place with the Detroit Lions. Maxx Crosby has done his part with 6.0 sacks but the rest of the team needs to step up. If they can’t, the Raiders need to consider making a move and there are some interesting pass rushing options still available in free agency. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report noted that former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford could be a fit in Las Vegas:

Ford should be ready to go if he’s tapped by a contender. Per 49ers Webzone’s David Bonilla, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the pass-rusher was given a “good bill of health” before his release this offseason. Since Ford elected not to officially retire, the 31-year-old could still catch on with a club lacking rotational firepower on the edge. The Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns are among the teams with some of the lowest sack totals in the league at this juncture and could all benefit from Ford’s skill set as they attempt to push into the playoffs following mediocre starts.

Should Raiders Take a Flyer on Ford?

Back in 2016, Ford looked like he could be emerging as one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. His best year came in 2018 when he had 13.0 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl. He was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2019 season where he signed a five-year contract. Unfortunately, his 49ers tenure didn’t go well as he played in just 18 games over three seasons due to injury. During his time in San Francisco, he had a combined 9.5 sacks. The team decided to cut him before the season started.

Ford has proven that when he can stay healthy he’s a very good pass rusher. As Kay noted earlier, the veteran is healthy right now. If that’s truly the case, he could possibly help the Raiders as a third or fourth pass rusher. The team has to start figuring out how to get to the quarterback so there’s no harm in bringing in Ford for a workout to see if he’s a fit.

Dee Ford had @PFF’s No. 1 pass-rush grade (91.0) and most total QB pressures among edge rushers (78) in 2018. Here’s all 13 of his sacks last season:

(🎥: @NFL) #49erspic.twitter.com/oZjoK9dSgK — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) March 9, 2019

Maxx Crosby Talks Not Getting Any Sacks in Week 7

Maxx Crosby has been a tear this season and went four straight games with a sack between Week 2 and 5, including back-to-back games with 2.0 sacks each. Against the Texans in Week 7, Crosby was finally shut out and didn’t record a sack. That doesn’t mean he didn’t affect the game. He had eight quarterback pressures in the contest, per Pro Football Focus. Crosby isn’t overly concerned with his stats as long as he’s helping his team win.

“I know how it is, and I know I’m going to get slides and chips and things like that,” Crosby said after Sunday’s win, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So if there’s any other way I can affect the game, I try to do that. I just want to be the most complete player at my position.”