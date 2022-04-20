Derek Carr Shares Intriguing Reaction to Deebo Samuel’s Trade Request

Just when it looked like the NFL offseason was starting to slow down, more drama has been created at the expense of the San Francisco 49ers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been the subject of many rumors as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. There were rumblings for weeks that he might seek a trade but there’s now been confirmation.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Samuel has officially requested to be traded away from the 49ers.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

San Francisco has been more than willing to give Samuel the type of contract he desires but he just wants to move on, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #49ers have been looking to make offers for a long-term deal with WR Deebo Samuel, but he’s been unwilling to engage. This is why. Unclear where this goes from here. But Samuel wanting out is the latest in big-name WR drama. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

This situation sounds similar to Davante Adams, who had a big offer from the Green Bay Packers but wanted to get traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. It remains to be seen if Samuel has a specific team in mind or just wants a fresh start elsewhere. The wide receiver had a decent first two seasons in the NFL but really broke out last year. He split time at wide receiver and running back which led to him accumulating 1,770 total yards. He’s one of the best playmakers in the league and should have a robust market.

Derek Carr Reacts to Trade Request

Samuel really made a name for himself last season as he was a huge reason the 49ers snuck into the playoffs and made it to the NFC Championship game. Derek Carr was recently the beneficiary of a star wide receiver requesting a trade but was still surprised that Samuel requested a trade.

Dang man that's crazy. He does everything on the field haha https://t.co/H8W4cHsj9O — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 20, 2022

The Raiders are no longer neighbors to the 49ers but Carr’s clearly taken note of Samuel’s play. There are fans who would love to see Las Vegas consider a trade for the wide receiver but that’s likely a pipedream.

Where Will Samuel End Up?

The Raiders should be watching the Samuel saga closely. The AFC is a gauntlet of good teams this season and the 49ers likely aren’t trading the Pro Bowler to the NFC. He could be another elite player headed to the AFC. The nightmare scenario for the Raiders is that Samuel gets traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending AFC West champions were forced to trade Tyreek Hill recently and don’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver. While they need a player like Samuel, it wouldn’t make a ton of sense for them to trade Hill away just to deal the draft picks they acquired.

The New York Jets make sense due to the fact that they’ve been active in trying to add a wide receiver. Plus, Samuel knows their head coach Robert Saleh as he was with the 49ers for years before getting the Jets job. Every team in the NFL should have a level of interest in Samuel. He’s a difference maker and can help get a team over the hump. The 49ers are going to want a lot for him but it could be worth it if he’s the missing piece for a championship contender.

