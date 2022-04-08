Raiders Fans Notice Suspicious Instagram Activity From Deebo Samuel Amid Rumors

Odds are that the Las Vegas Raiders are done making big moves this offseason. They already traded for Davante Adams and handed him a massive five-year contract. They also handed big money to Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That’s not to mention the looming contract extension likely coming Derek Carr’s way.

However, a unique opportunity could present itself. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel cemented himself as one of the most unique and dynamic weapons in the NFL last season. Not only did he finish fifth in the NFL with 1,405 receiving yards, but he also had 365 rushing yards. With wide receivers all around the league getting massive paydays recently, Samuel is going to want his as he heads into a contract year.

In the latest power play, he unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram and removed most of his photos involving the team. That’s typically a sign that negotiations aren’t going well. While the Raiders aren’t exactly in the need of another expensive wide receiver after the Adams trade, one fan of the team noticed something interesting on Samuel’s Instagram. The Pro Bowler no longer follows the team that employs him but happens to follow several Raiders players.

Deebo Samuel is following quite a few Raiders players but not the Niners 👀#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/tg7yBM8fgo — Maxximus (@CondorSZN) April 7, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Why Samuel Is Following Specific Raiders Players

It’s fun to speculate that Samuel might be interested in the Raiders, and he might be, but that seems like a stretch based on the social media activity. For example, a reason he could be following Bryan Edwards is that they were teammates at South Carolina. Other Raiders he follows are Johnathan Abram, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby. All three of them were part of the same 2019 draft class that Samuel was. It’s possible that they built relationships during the pre-draft process.

He also follows new Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who used to play for the Arizona Cardinals. The two players shared a division for the last three seasons so it’s likely that they struck up a friendship. Samuel also follows Adams and tight end Darren Waller, which could just be due to the fact that they are also elite offensive players. It’s possible that he likes the idea of playing for the Raiders but it’s difficult to decide that based on who he follows on Instagram.

Raiders Would Need to Accept Losing Certain if They Wanted Samuel

Now, if there’s any chance Samuel would want to be a Raider, the team should explore their options. Considering he’s probably going to want something similar to the $28 million a year the team is paying Adams, they wouldn’t be able to pay him without making big sacrifices. Hunter Renfrow is also due for an extension and Waller is going to want a better deal after turning into one of the league’s best tight ends.

Samuel is a more dynamic playmaker than either of them and pairing him with Adams would easily give the Raiders the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Is it worth giving up on Renfrow and Waller? It might be but that would be a big sacrifice. The Raiders don’t have a first or second-round pick this year so it’s likely a moot point. Samuel would look great in silver and black but it’s a pipe dream.

READ NEXT: Khalil Mack Sends Message to Derek Carr as He Returns to AFC West

