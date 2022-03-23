Raiders Steal Ex-Chiefs Deep Threat WR

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver corps received a major boost this offseason with the trade of Davante Adams. The team now has an excellent duo of Adams and Hunter Renfrow but it takes more than two wide receivers to fill out an offense. The Raiders are likely done making big splash signings but did make an addition to their wide receiver room.

Las Vegas is signing Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Chiefs’ WR Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @KatzBrosSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

The Raiders are very familiar with Robinson as he played the last six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His best career game actually came against the silver and black. In Week 2 of the 2019 season, he had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an 89-yard touchdown reception against the Raiders during a 2018 game. He’ll likely be the third or fourth wide receiver on the depth chart but there will be opportunities to make big plays with Renfrow and Adams soaking up so much attention.

Robinson Brings the Raiders a Deep Threat

Robinson isn’t exactly a burner as he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash when he came into the NFL in 2016. However, his game speed is much better as he’s been a solid deep threat for the Chiefs. He had three touchdowns on seven deep targets in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson has agreed to 1-year deal with #Raiders per his agent Michael Katz. Robinson had 3 TDs on 7 deep targets in 2021 regular season per PFF. Only 7 WRs had more TDs on deep passes and all of them had at least twice as many deep targets — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 22, 2022

Robinson is coming off a down year in 2021 where he only had 264 yards. In the two seasons prior, he surpassed 400 receiving yards in each. The Raiders don’t need him to put up big numbers to be a solid signing. Derek Carr loves having a dependable deep threat so Robinson could be good for a few big touchdowns next season. That’d be more than enough to make him a worthwhile signing.

Are Raiders Done Adding WRs?

There are still some notable names available in free agency right now. Will Fuller, Julio Jones and A.J. Green are all past their primes but would help make an impact as the second or third wide receiver on a number of teams. The Raiders don’t appear to have an interest in bringing in any more big-name veterans. With the signing of Robinson, the team is likely done adding wide receivers. Obviously, the draft will provide new options that Las Vegas will take a look at but signing another veteran could be off the table barring any injuries.

Adams, Renfrow, Robinson, Bryan Edwards, Tyron Johnson, Mack Wilson and Dillon Stoner are the wide receivers on the Raiders roster right now. Robinson, Wilson, Johnson and Stoner could all be fighting for a spot in training camp while Edwards, Renfrow and Adams aren’t going anywhere. The Raiders have had trouble putting together a respectable wide receiver corps in recent years. There have been a couple of times where it looked like they solved the issue but things didn’t work out. Now the team has the best wide receiver in the NFL in Adams and one of the best slot receivers in the NFL in Renfrow. It should be a very good group in 2022.

