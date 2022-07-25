Expected Raiders Starter Abruptly Retires After Taking Pay Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders are chugging along in training camp and a lot of eyes are on the offensive line. The team is mostly bringing back the same group that struggled last season. One key player who was expected to return was offensive guard Denzelle Good, who tore his ACL in Week 1.

The veteran recovered in time for camp and was expected to be one of the starting guards. Unfortunately, the Raiders won’t be able to rely on him. The team announced that they’ve placed Good on the Reserve/Retired List.

We have re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith. Additionally, we have placed G/T Denzelle Good on the Reserve/Retired List » https://t.co/djn2SrkCHq pic.twitter.com/jMeJJE24Ey — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2022

This move comes out of nowhere as Good appeared to be recovering well from his injury. The Raiders clearly had plans for him and he likely would’ve started at right guard. This is certainly a blow to Las Vegas as the offensive line is still their biggest concern. At 31 years old, Good still had plenty of football left in the tank. Prior to joining the Raiders in 2018, he spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. It remains to be seen what drove the decision for Good to retire.

Good Recently Took Pay Cut

Good’s retirement comes as even more of a surprise due to the fact that he just recently restructured his contract. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran offensive lineman agreed to a restructure that took his base salary from $3.09 million this season to just $1.035 million.

Raiders OL Denzelle Good has agreed to a reworked contract. He was previously due a base salary of $3.09M, which was reduced to $1.035M, with the chance to earn $425K via incentives. Good is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 21, 2022

Obviously, nobody wants to take a pay cut but it’s odd that he would accept one only to retire days later. Perhaps he had regret about accepting the cut and didn’t want to play on a $1.035 million salary. Good is still relatively young and it’s possible that he considers coming back after a season away. Regardless, this isn’t great news for the Raiders and they now need to find a replacement.

Who Will Replace Good?

With Richie Incognito also retiring recently, Good is the second expected starter at guard from last season to retire. It’s a position that the Raiders are having a hard time finding long-term solutions for. There are some options to replace Good who are already on the roster. Lester Cotton has received praise from players and coaches this offseason. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he’s been seen taking a lot of snaps at right guard. He’s a strong candidate to earn the starting spot.

Rookie third-round pick Dylan Parham could be an option but the Raiders don’t seem to know where to put him quite yet. He could be eyed as a center if Andre James doesn’t improve his play. The team could also decide that 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood isn’t suited to play at right tackle so they stick him at right guard. Las Vegas could also look to free agency but there aren’t many great options this late into the offseason. Kyle Long, son of Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long, is available. He didn’t play a snap last season due to injury but could be a great story due to his ties to the team.

