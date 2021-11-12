Derek Carr Gets Brutally Honest Over Recent Game: ‘What Is Going On?’

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has played well this season and much of that has been thanks to quarterback Derek Carr. He’s third in the NFL in passing yards with 2,565. However, he’s coming off his worst game of the season against the New York Giants.

He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter. He also missed a number of throws he usually makes and just had an overall bad game. Carr was coming off a historic performance against the Philadelphia Eagles where he became only the third quarterback in NFL history to complete over 90% of his passes.

Unfortunately, he came crashing back to earth and time will tell if he can regain some of the magic that made him look like an MVP candidate early in the season. Carr acknowledges that the game against the Giants was one of his worst.

“That’s been a big emphasis, something we even talked about today,” Carr said. “If I look back at this last game, we moved the heck out of the football. It was an inaccurate day for me. I don’t remember a day where I’d throw a ball and I’m like ‘Dude what is going on?’ Like, I don’t remember a day in recent memory where it was like that bad, even down in the red zone, some uncharacteristic things.”

One thing that Carr rarely struggles with is accuracy so that’s why the Giants game is so concerning. It’s hard to imagine he plays that poorly two weeks in a row.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Carr Talks DeSean Jackson Signing

A big reason Carr struggled against the Giants was the lack of a deep threat at wide receiver. That was rectified right after the game when the Raiders signed DeSean Jackson. Even at 34-years-old, Jackson is showing that he can still run. Carr offered his first impressions of the wide receiver.

“He was impressive at practice,” Carr said. “With a guy like that, with his understanding of coverage, I don’t have to teach him anything. He already knows what I am thinking. He’s one of, if not the best deep threat to have ever played.

“He can definitely still go, and I am excited to throw him the ball.”

Carr Has Always Been a Fan of Jackson

Jackson has long been one of the best deep threats in the NFL. He’s had a few down years due to injury but is healthy now and gets to play with Carr, who is throwing the deep ball as well as any quarterback in the NFL. The quarterback hasn’t had many chances to speak with Jackson in the past but the two did go back and forth during the Raiders’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in training camp.

“We were standing off to the side during the fights, because we are veterans and we are wise,” Carr said. “I have always loved him, and know guys that played with him that love him.”

Jackson isn’t likely to have a massive role in the offense but quickly building a rapport with Carr would help the Raiders as they attempt to make a playoff run.

READ NEXT: DeSean Jackson Explains Decision to Sign With Raiders

