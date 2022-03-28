Derek Carr’s Agent Takes Shot at Josh McDaniels Over Contract Comments

Once the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, it was clear that Derek Carr was the quarterback of the future. A big reason the star wide receiver pushed for the trade was to play with his former Fresno State teammate. The team didn’t get involved in trades for Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson so it was trending that they’d stick with Carr, and trading for Adams made a contract extension a formality.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic recently reported that the Raiders and Carr have begun engaging in contract extension talks. The quarterback is in the final year of his deal and is going to want a new one before the season starts. New head coach Josh McDaniels has said that he’s planning to have Carr be the starting quarterback in Week 1. The coach spoke to the media for the first time since the Adams trade and had some interesting things to say about the quarterback’s contract situation.

“Ultimately, you try to do what’s best for the team and I think both sides gotta do what’s best for (themselves),” McDaniels said Monday at the NFL owners meetings, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There will be a sweet spot in there, hopefully, for everybody and we’ll be excited to go forward like that.”

The comments from McDaniels didn’t seem overly controversial. However, Tim Younger, Carr’s agent, wasn’t thrilled with the amount of detail the coach gave and responded to the comments on Twitter.

“Clubs always do ‘what is best for the team’ in every situation. Players (even QBs) don’t expect teams to do ‘what is best for the player.’ Successful negotiations always end in a sweet spot,” Younger wrote in the tweet. “That said, our practice is not to comment publicly regarding ongoing negotiations.”

McDaniels Wants to Do What’s Right for the Raiders

It’s never a good sign when a player’s agent is taking shots at the head coach on social media. It could be a sign that negotiations aren’t off to a great start. While McDaniels likes Carr, he knows his job is to do right by the Raiders.

“When we get in those conversations with Derek, Derek’s gonna have to make decisions about what’s best for him. That’s what each man’s right is, and they should do that for their families,” McDaniels said. “And at the same time, we’ve got to try to do what’s right for the team.”

Obviously, the Raiders are going to want the contract that’s best for the team. Carr is going to have to take into account how his contract demands could affect the team. He doesn’t want to play for another team and wants to win a Super Bowl so that will weigh heavily on him during these negotiations.

Raiders Are Committed to Carr

It’s early in the negotiation period for Carr and the Raiders but there’s an early snag between the two sides. In the end, it’s hard to imagine a deal doesn’t get done. McDaniels further reiterated that the plan is to build around Carr.

“Derek’s fit on the team as a player is obviously what we’re looking for and what we’re trying to build around,” McDaniels said. “Our relationship continues to grow.”

The Raiders made a big move to help Carr by trading for Adams. That was the one player he wanted more than anybody. Perhaps he helps the team out a little bit with his next contract but it’s looking less likely considering his agent’s comments.

