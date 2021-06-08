Saints Pro Bowler Trolls Raiders’ Derek Carr & Maxx Crosby

While Derek Carr isn’t really known for his ability to make plays with his feet, he’s actually one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the NFL. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash when he participated in the combine and is always in peak physical condition. Recently, he’s set out to show off his jumping ability.

Carr and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby have got into some jumping matches at practice, which has led to some debate.

Carr believes he won the match but Crosby contends that he has the better vertical.

Derek I Love You Brother… But The People Deserve The Truth😂😂😂 https://t.co/5IIAxdqqxH — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) June 2, 2021

It’s difficult to name a definitive winner so Crosby wants the two to do standing verticals.

😂😂😂 I Think This Calls For A Standing Vert Challenge Next Week?? https://t.co/XUT1cpG6Lz — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) June 3, 2021

If we go back in time and see Crosby and Carr’s combine results from before they were drafted, a winner emerges. The defensive end had a 36-inch vertical heading into the NFL while Carr had a 34.5. Obviously, it’s been years since either was drafted so things could have changed but there’s no way to know without putting it to the test.

Lost in the debate was the fact that New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl pass rusher Cameron Jordan trolled Crosby and Carr by using a GIF from the movie White Men Can’t Jump.

Crosby Talks Raiders Draft Class

Based on how the Raiders attacked this year’s draft, it’s clear they wanted to upgrade the defense. Five of the seven players drafted were on the defensive side of the ball. Instead of seeing that as a threat, Crosby is really excited to see all the new faces.

“It’s been awesome. I really like this class, everybody’s super humble, from what I’ve seen so far, and ready to work,” Crosby said last week.

“It’s encouraging, you see everybody coming in for similar reasons, obviously it’s very early, we haven’t even put pads on, we just started running around on the field together. It’s just about building the relationships right now, being in the building together and continuing to grow and be on the same page.”

The Raiders have fielded some of the worst defenses in the NFL over the last several years. They now have a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley and plenty of young talent to work with. It’s time for the defense to turn it around.

Abram, Crosby, Ferrell and Incognito Presser – 5.26.21 | OTAs Day 2 | Las Vegas RaidersS Johnathan Abram, DE Maxx Crosby, DE Clelin Ferrell and G Richie Incognito address the media from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Visit Raiders.com for more. #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #RaiderNation Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: raiders.com/tickets/newsletter Download our app: onelink.to/8ykuaj Follow: Twitter.com/Raiders Like: Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: raiderimage.com/ For More Raiders NFL Action:… 2021-05-26T20:58:50Z

Can Raiders Defense Produce in 2021?

Not only did the Raiders address defense in the draft, but they also added a few potential difference-makers in free agency. Yannick Ngakoue, Casey Hayward and even Solomon Thomas could all make an impact. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Las Vegas should have an improved defense in 2021.

It’s still not a great unit but they have the pieces to be solid. Much of it will come down to the young players. Will Crosby take a leap and become a Pro Bowl-level pass rusher? Can Johnathan Abram play smarter? Are Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette the answers at cornerback? If the young players take leaps in 2021, the Raiders could end up being a lot better than anybody expects.

