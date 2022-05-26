Old Derek Carr Comments on Colin Kaepernick Resurface Online Amid Rumors

Despite being out of the NFL since 2016, Colin Kaepernick remains one of the most popular topics in the sports world. The Las Vegas Raiders became the first team since 2017 to visit with the quarterback on May 25th, which caused a stir online. It remains to be seen if the team will sign him but this is the best chance he’s had to land on a roster in a long time.

If Kaepernick signs with the Raiders, he’ll be coming in knowing that he’ll be a backup. The team just handed Derek Carr a three-year contract extension and he’s the starting quarterback going forward. Carr has yet to say anything about the Kaepernick workout but his thoughts on the polarizing quarterback are well-documented.

The two quarterbacks used to play near each other when Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders were still in Oakland. Carr offered strong thoughts about Kaepernick in 2017 that resurfaced online after the workout news dropped.

“I know this – he’s a talented football player,” Carr said, via ESPN. “And the times I’ve talked to Colin, he’s a great person, I’ve enjoyed it. Now, I can’t speak for any other teams, organizations and all that, but obviously, we have quarterbacks, so he won’t come here. But I wish him the best. And I hope he gets signed. I really do.

“I don’t know if he wants to play, if he doesn’t, all that stuff. But if he does, I really hope he gets signed because I feel like, as a football player, he can help a football team.”

#WBW to training camp 2017, when the #Raiders were still in Oakland and Derek Carr was asked about @Kaepernick7: pic.twitter.com/b4SE0q2AOp — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 25, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Carr Was Surprised That Kaepernick Wasn’t Getting Signed

At the time of Carr’s previous comments, Kaepernick couldn’t land on a roster. Five years later, nothing has changed. Carr was surprised back then that the quarterback wasn’t getting more looks.

“It was surprising to me, just talent-wise,” Carr said. “But, again, that goes not only for Colin. There’s a lot of guys out there that are unsigned where you’re like, ‘Man, I’ve watched that guy on film. He’s pretty good. There must be something else there.’

“So thank goodness I don’t make those decisions. I just try and complete passes.”

It’s been a long time since Carr has commented about Kaepernick but it appears that he would welcome him with open arms should the Raiders decide to sign him.

Kaepernick Workout Went Well: Report

There haven’t been many leaks regarding Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders. Both sides appear to want to keep the situation as quiet as possible. However, more information is starting to come to light. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the workout “went well” and Kaepernick “impressed” the team.

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

This is a step in the right direction for the quarterback. Even if the Raiders decide not to sign him, it appears that he proved he still has the ability to play football. Time will tell what the team decides to do but things could be trending towards a signing coming soon.

READ NEXT: Clelin Ferrell Reveals Message Ex-Teammate Sent Him on DC Patrick Graham

