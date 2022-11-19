Proposed Trade Has Raiders Send Derek Carr to NFC: ‘I Think Both Teams Say Yes’

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs last year but that turned out to be lightning in the bottle. Despite adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason, the team has somehow gotten significantly worse. They are 2-7 and have so many holes on the roster that it’s fair to question if they need to make some sweeping changes.

Quarterback Derek Carr’s future with the team has already become a talking point in recent years. The Raiders gave him a three-year contract extension in the offseason but owner Mark Davis may want to make a change. He’s been the starter for nine years now and has only been to the playoffs twice. It could be time for Las Vegas and Carr to have fresh starts. The Raiders are on pace to have a top-five draft pick, which would put them in line to draft a top quarterback.

If that’s the plan, there could be a number of teams very interested in trading for the quarterback. The Athletic’s Robert Mays and Nate Tice were discussing the Washington Commanders and believe they could be interested in Carr.

“The Las Vegas Raiders right now are slated to pick in the top three,” Mays said on “The Athletic Football Show.” “It might be time for them to figure out the next stage in their franchise. … If you’re Washington and you have that $45 million in cap space, and you can fit some version of his contract in there. … I give you my 17th pick and a third-rounder for Derek Carr.”

“I think both teams say yes, don’t they?” replied Tice.

Would Carr Waive No-Trade Clause for Washington?

When discussing possible Carr trades, it’s important to note that he does have a no-trade clause in his contract. He would have to approve of a trade if the Raiders tried to make one. Carr has said in the past that he would rather retire than play for another team. Las Vegas hasn’t seriously shopped him on the trade market so they haven’t called his bluff.

The Commanders could be interesting to Carr if he’s willing to play elsewhere. Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is currently the defensive coordinator in Washington. He has a good relationship with Carr and the two had success together. Head coach Ron Rivera is one of the most respected men in the NFL, which should be appealing to the quarterback. There’s also the fact that the Commanders have an elite wide receiver in Terry McLaurin and used a first-round pick on Jahan Dotson this year. They have a much better defense than Carr has ever played with and are in the weaker NFC. Carr may have meant it when he said he didn’t want to play for another team but there could certainly be worse situations than playing in Washington, including his current one.

Powerful words from QB1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/JZtTJmU96Z — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 14, 2022

Would Raiders Accept This Offer?

The Raiders have so many holes on the roster that they may want to use their top draft pick to address a position other than quarterback. Carr isn’t perfect but there’s a reason a team like Washington might be willing to give up a first-round pick. Whether or not Las Vegas is willing to entertain trading Carr may depend on which draft pick they end up with.

If they keep the No. 2 overall pick they have right now, they may decide it’s best to get a quarterback while they have a chance. However, the Raiders could win some games down the stretch and fall outside the top-five picks. If that happens, it’s likely that they keep Carr going forward.