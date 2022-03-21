Derek Carr Trolls Former Raiders, Packers WR After Davante Adams Trade

It’s all smiles and happy faces for the Las Vegas Raiders fan base right now as they welcome Davante Adams to the team. He’s one of the best players the team has acquired in years and could change the whole dynamic of the offense. While Raiders fans celebrate, Green Bay Packers fans aren’t as thrilled.

Former NFL wide receiver turned NFL Network analyst James Jones spent eight years in Green Bay and one of those seasons was with Adams. He was in shambles after the news broke Adams was being traded.

However, Jones also spent a season with the Raiders and played with Derek Carr. The quarterback wasn’t buying Jones’ outrage and said he’s “really a Raider” who was “just acting sad for TV.”

Dingo @89JonesNTAF really a Raider he's just acting sad for tv 😂😂 https://t.co/GtKCyoBn0h — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 18, 2022

Jones only spent one season with the silver and black but has been a staunch defender of the team since joining the media. He’s also maintained a strong relationship with Carr. Obviously, his connection to the Packers is much stronger but he can’t be too sad about the Raiders getting one of the NFL’s best playmakers.

Adams Will Be Best WR Carr Has Played With

Contrary to popular belief, the Raiders have tried to surround Carr with a No. 1 wide receiver. They drafted Amari Cooper with a top-five draft pick in 2015. He looked like a No. 1 wide receiver for a time before falling off and getting traded. The team then later traded for Antonio Brown, who was considered the best wide receiver in the NFL at the time of the deal. Carr never got to throw Brown a pass during a game as he was cut for off-the-field antics.

The Raiders then drafted Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was starting to look like he could finally be the solution at wide receiver before he was involved in a car crash that left 23-year-old woman Tina O. Tintor dead. He was cut shortly after.

In Adams, Carr finally has a bonafide superstar wide receiver to throw to. Not only that, but he also has a built-in rapport with him as the two played at Fresno State together. While Raiders fans are elated about the Adams trade, Carr has to be the happiest person about the deal.

AFC West Is Littered With Weapons

The Raiders’ decision to trade for Adams was the answer they needed. There’s an arms race in the AFC West and Las Vegas was falling behind. The Raiders’ offense now has Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, which is one of the most impressive trios of pass-catchers in the NFL.

The AFC West is unfair pic.twitter.com/GUz5ZhN1k6 — PFF (@PFF) March 19, 2022

Carr is still likely the fourth-best quarterback in the division but he’s got great weapons to work with and an offensive-minded head coach in Josh McDaniels. There are going to be some high-scoring affairs in the AFC West this season as each team is loaded with weapons. No defense should be expected to consistently keep up with these AFC West offenses.

