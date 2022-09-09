Chargers Coach Has Strong Message on Davante Adams & Derek Carr Duo

The NFL version of the Davante Adams and Derek Carr duo is about to be unleashed. The two teammates at Fresno State reunited on the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and it’s one of the biggest storylines in the league heading into Week 1. The duo will have a tough test against a revamped Los Angeles Chargers defense that has one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL in Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

With so much excitement surrounding Carr and Adams reuniting, the Chargers would love to rain on the Raiders’ parade. That won’t be easy to pull off. Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill knows all too well how difficult it is to stop the duo. His first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Wyoming where he got a close look at Adams and Carr playing together while they were at Fresno State.

“I know it because I was in that movie,” Hill said of Carr and Adams, via Sports Illustrated. “I was at Wyoming during that time. I saw the chemistry live and upfront. I don’t think that’s going to be a problem with them two meshing because they were dynamic then and I’m sure that they are much more experienced now.”

The former Raiders defensive back was strong in his praise of Adams and Carr.

“You wanted to close your eyes at times,” Hill said. “That’s what you wanted to do, but you just saw an unstoppable force. They had other weapons, as well, with that receiving core. They maximized what they had. They had a lot of skill on the outside lanes and they attacked.”

Hill is now leading a defense that will have to stop the duo and it’ll be interesting to see what he does considering he could be without one of his best players.

J.C. Jackson Continues to Make Practice

The biggest move the Chargers made this offseason was the signing of two-time All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson. The former New England Patriots star has developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and would likely be tasked with covering Adams in a matchup. However, it’s looking more and more likely he won’t play. According to the Chargers’ injury report, Jackson has not practiced all week.

He recently had to undergo ankle surgery but there was hope he might be ready for the season opener. Having Jackson not practice for weeks only to go against the best wide receiver in the NFL in his first action back doesn’t sound like a recipe for success.

Josh McDaniels Talks Facing Mack & Bosa

Not having Jackson in the opener would be a big blow for the Chargers but it doesn’t destroy their chances of slowing down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas’ offensive line is the team’s biggest weakness and the Chargers have an elite pass rushing duo. Head coach Josh McDaniels had a chance to talk about facing Mack and Bosa.

“It’s not easy. They’re two incredible football players,” McDaniels told the media on Tuesday. “And, again, I could say that about a lot of guys on their team. They have a tremendous amount of talent. This is probably one of the most talented teams we’re gonna play all year – if not the most talented.”