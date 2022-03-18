Raiders’ Derek Carr Sends Message to Davante Adams After Trade

For almost a year, the Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Davante Adams. Quarterback Derek Carr went out of his way to recruit the wide receiver after it became clear he wasn’t going to sign a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. After Adams got hit with the franchise tag and Aaron Rodgers decided to stay put, it looked like any chances of the Raiders landing him were all but over.

Well, that actually didn’t end up being the case as the team traded this year’s first and second-round draft picks in a deal for Adams. Not only that, but they also signed him to a five-year contract. The person who has to happiest about this trade is Carr.

The Raiders have struggled to find a consistent No. 1 wide receiver ever since they drafted him in 2014. The team now has one locked up for the next five years and he just might be the best in the NFL. Carr and Adams are close friends who talk frequently but that didn’t stop the quarterback from sending his new teammate a simple message on Twitter.

Carr & Adams Formed Excellent Duo at Fresno State

Some might look at this trade and wonder why the Raiders gave up so much draft capital just for the right to make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. For some teams, this deal might not make sense. However, for the Raiders, this is a perfect move to make and it’s because of the connection that Adams and Carr already have. There won’t be an awkward period between the two while they try to figure things out. They should immediately be one of the most prolific wide receiver-quarterback duos in the NFL.

In just two years together at Fresno State, Carr and Adams connected on 233 passes for 3,031 yards with 38 touchdowns. Those are absurd numbers to accumulate in just two seasons. Now, the two haven’t played together on a football field in a long time so there could be some growing pains but they should figure things out quickly.

Raiders Had to Stay Relevant in AFC West

Sure, the Raiders could’ve just waited until the draft and landed a stud wide receiver in the first round but the AFC West is the toughest division in the NFL. Las Vegas was only one of two teams in the division to make the playoffs last season. Based on the other moves in the AFC West this offseason, everybody expected them to fall to last place.

This trade for Adams shows that the Raiders aren’t backing down from the challenge. It also shows a commitment to Carr that he hasn’t had in years. While he may be the fourth most talented quarterback in the division behind Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, he’s plenty capable of going blow for blow with them now that he has Adams. This is the most loaded the Raiders offense has been since the days of Jerry Rice and Tim Brown.

