Raiders’ Derek Carr Issues Response to Possible Trade for All-Pro WR

A wild offseason continues to get wilder for the NFL. We’ve already seen two superstar wide receivers in Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill traded but there could be more on the way. San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the latest to request a trade and could end up getting what he wants. Though the Las Vegas Raiders have already made a trade for a star wide receiver in Adams, there are some fans that want to see the team also bring in Samuel.

While adding Samuel would make the Raiders’ offense close to unstoppable, it would be incredibly difficult to pull off considering he’ll be demanding a massive contract. Quarterback Derek Carr reacted to the wide receiver requesting a trade, which led a fan to suggest that he was going to push for his team to make a deal. However, Carr made it clear that he doesn’t want a Samuel trade and that any extra money should be used to extend Hunter Renfrow.

Lol noooo sir that money is for Renfrow — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 20, 2022

Carr made sure to reiterate that Samuel is certainly worth a lot of money and that he’s “unbelievable.” He just believes that his future home isn’t in Las Vegas right now.

Me too lol but Deebo should get paid a lot somewhere he's unbelievable https://t.co/cYRPclw67F — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 20, 2022

Raiders Got Too Many Other Contracts to Worry About

Samuel proved to be an elite weapon last season but he’s also used in a unique way. The 49ers use him as a running back just as much as a wide receiver. The shelf life for running backs in the NFL isn’t great. Samuel might be the most dynamic weapon in the league but paying him wide receiver money close to $30 million a year would be a huge risk.

Renfrow is a slot receiver so he doesn’t bring as much to the offense as Samuel would. That said, he’ll also cost half as much. Plus, the Raiders are going to have a few contracts to sort out. For as much as it would be to sign Samuel, the team could afford Renfrow and possibly give Darren Waller a new contract. That’s not to mention running back Josh Jacobs who could still have two years remaining on his contract but will eventually want to get paid soon if he has a big season.

Raiders Getting More Money on June 1

After a busy first couple of weeks of free agency, the Raiders have slowed down. The team has limited cap space now but they are getting around $20 million freed up after June 1. Since they don’t have to worry about paying a first or second-round pick, Las Vegas should have money to add another notable free agent or two.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu could still be available when the Raiders free up cap space and he’d be a good signing. The team could also look to upgrade the offensive line and sign right tackle Daryl Williams. Luckily, there should still be some good options when the team does free up money. The Raiders making another notable signing can’t be ruled out.

