Menacing Derek Carr Face During Raiders-Chiefs Game Goes Viral

The Las Vegas Raiders were so close to shocking the world twice this season by sweeping the Kansas City Chiefs. They had the lead with less than two minutes left in the game and the defense let it slip through their fingers. While it was a really good game, Derek Carr took the spotlight.

Early in the fourth quarter, the cameras caught Carr with his head down while looking up and it was menacing, to say the least.

Just Derek Carr staring directly into your soul. pic.twitter.com/Ub9lwVbBs4 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2020

The image quickly became a meme online.

Derek Carr is coming for blood on this next possession pic.twitter.com/dUkNPgwYhV — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr doing his best Undertaker impersonation pic.twitter.com/HlWtFDSA1q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr when he sees the Chiefs on the schedule pic.twitter.com/f6MtQB7H05 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 23, 2020

#NewProfilePic when you're the star of the new Kubrick film "The Autumn Wind" pic.twitter.com/HgjXAC1qnq — Matt Ran (@ma20102) November 23, 2020

Even Carr himself couldn’t get in on the action.

On to the next one… pic.twitter.com/hEAhPArCww — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 23, 2020

Carr clearly isn’t messing around this season and it’s easy to see just how badly he wanted this win. While Sunday night’s game hurts, the Raiders could get another chance at the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Carr Praises Offense

The Raiders’ offense wasn’t perfect against the Chiefs but the loss shouldn’t fall on their shoulders. They did everything they could to put the team in a position to win.

“This is the best offense I’ve ever been a part of,” Carr said after the game. “This group is awesome. I say it every week, but we can win in different ways. We can smash ’em with the run game or we can do a shootout. We’re proving that over time. It’s exciting because you see where we’re headed.

“We’re starting to get a little healthier. We’re on our way. I’m excited, but today it wasn’t enough. If there was anything I could do better, I’ll watch the film and I’ll try my best to do it next time.”

The team’s offense appears to me the ball with ease and they are only getting better. Carr has complete command and he’s got a lot of weapons to work with. The exciting thing for them is that it feels like they could still get better. Two starting offensive linemen have missed most of the season and Henry Ruggs hasn’t come into his own yet. If those situations start to improve, there might not be a defense in the NFL that can stop them for four quarters.

Carr Trusted Defense to Win Game

Gruden, Witten, Carr & Waller Postgame Presser – 11.22.20 | Las Vegas RaidersHead Coach Jon Gruden, TE Jason Witten, QB Derek Carr & TE Darren Waller address the media following the Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #RaiderNation Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: https://www.raiders.com/tickets/newsletter Download our app: http://onelink.to/8ykuaj Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: https://www.raiderimage.com/ For… 2020-11-23T05:20:11Z

While the Raiders’ offense was awesome in Week 11, the defense faltered once again. They were starting to pick things up in recent weeks but it’s clear the group is still a work in progress. Despite the consistent struggles from the defense, Carr still believes in them.

“I can’t complain about when we score,” Carr said. “We scored and looked at the clock, and I’ve done that before in the Superdome with Drew Brees. I’ve looked up and gone, ‘Oh, gosh.’

“Anytime you have these professional quarterbacks, hopefully me included, whenever you give us time – any kind of time with a little bit of field — you feel excited to win the game. That’s what we live for, that’s what you dream of … but also my trust was that our defense will stop them. That’s where my trust is.”

The team’s schedule only gets easier from here so it’s time for them to work out the kinks on the defense. If they’re going to be a playoff team, they’re not going to go very far if they can’t stop anybody.

