Derek Carr Reveals Directive to Agent Had Raiders Not Signed Him

Derek Carr has always stated that he wants to be with the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of his career and he’s held true to that. He was set to enter the final year of his contract but with a new head coach and general manager coming in, it was possible that they wouldn’t give him an extension. Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler quickly decided to shut down the rumors by giving the quarterback a three-year extension.

There was chatter of teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns possibly having an interest in trading for Carr but the Raiders clearly didn’t want to make a deal. It likely wouldn’t have mattered as Carr reiterated that he wouldn’t have played for another team and made that clear to his agent.

“I’ve only wanted to be a Raider,” Carr said after the news broke. “And I told my agent, I said ‘I’m either going to be a Raider or I’m going to be playing golf, like I don’t want to be playing anywhere else.’ That’s how much this place means to me.”

In the end, Carr got what he want and he should be able to finish his career in Las Vegas.

Carr Sends Message to Raider Nation

There is a section of the fan base that doesn’t think Carr is the right guy to lead the team. He’s only led the team to the playoffs twice and has yet to win a playoff game. However, the Raiders have been one of the most dysfunctional organizations in the NFL for two decades now. He’s been one of the few stable pieces the team has had. While the section of the fan base that wants him gone is quite loud, the vast majority of fans are excited that he’ll be sticking around. He sent a message to Raider Nation after signing his contract.

“Raider Nation, I am so excited that I can be once a Raider, always a Raider,” Carr said. “I’m glad that we can keep this thing going. We’ve got more work to do. We’ve got to build on these last couple of years. Excited to see what we can do, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

Was Extending Carr the Right Call?

If the Raiders were in almost any other division in the NFL, they’d be among the favorites to win it. Unfortunately, they are in the AFC West, which has four teams that believe they can win a Super Bowl. Carr is likely the fourth most talented quarterback in the division but that doesn’t mean the Raiders shouldn’t have re-signed him.

Over his career, he’s proven that he can outduel Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert despite always having a weaker roster to work with. That isn’t to say he’s a better quarterback but it is to say that the gap might not be as big as many would like to act like it is. Extending Carr was necessary. The Raiders were a disaster at quarterback for over a decade before they drafted him. He has the tools to lead the team to a Super Bowl now that he has great talent around him.

