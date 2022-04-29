Derek Carr Gets Brutally Roasted Over Viral Photo of New Haircut at Draft

Life is going well for Derek Carr right now. He just recently got a big contract extension from the Las Vegas Raiders and has the most job security he’s had in years. He’s also become the face of football in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The city is currently hosting the NFL Draft for the first time and Carr had the chance to welcome all the fans ahead of the first round with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, teammate Darren Waller and rapper Ice Cube. Unfortunately, the quarterback made news for the wrong reasons. Carr has been experimenting with his hair situation over the last year. He rocked a buzz cut throughout the first portion of his career but finally decided to let it grow out last season.

It got a bit out of control as he didn’t cut it until the season ended. He decided to try something new instead of going back to the buzz cut. At the draft, he debuted some sort of crew cut-mohawk hybrid. It was met with mixed reactions.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Carr Gets Roasted for New Haircut

As is the case anytime a public future changes their look, they run the risk of endless internet mocking. That’s exactly what happened to Carr. His new haircut was a big talking point among people online during the draft’s first round. People were not kind to the quarterback.

Now may we never speak of Derek Carr’s hair ever again. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 29, 2022

If the worst thing to happen to the #Raiders on the opening night of the draft is Derek Carr’s haircut then it’s one of the more successful 1st rounds this century. — 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 (@Raider_Ryan1) April 29, 2022

Derek Carr this is not the way my dear friend — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2022

Raiders will NEVER win. Look at Derek Carr haircut. — Wholesome Grinch (@Grinch21188235) April 29, 2022

Derek Carr's haircut is the biggest surprise of the night — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2022

There’s no doubt that Carr has gained a bit more swagger since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas and landed Davante Adams.

Derek Carr got Davante Adams and started acting different pic.twitter.com/geDybk0ixd — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) April 29, 2022

Carr took the comments in stride and even had some fun with it.

Yooo this is 😂😂 https://t.co/XZbcGfYNxW — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 29, 2022

If he even had a chance to put Hollywood on notice.

Absolutely not hahaha https://t.co/wHJoM41idc — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 29, 2022

Carr went so far as to tease a possible mullet and mustache combo in his future.

This is the goal… and a mustache. https://t.co/4kjdg2qz8k — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 29, 2022

A mullet would be a bold choice but he’s already pretty close to pulling it off. It will be a situation to watch.

Carr Could Be in for Biggest Year Yet

Carr could have the last laugh by the time the season ends. It’s been a rough tenure with the Raiders as he’s only made the playoffs twice in eight seasons and will now have his sixth head coach. Luckily, things are finally starting to go in his favor. The Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as head coach and his offense is a great fit for Carr. He also believes in the quarterback.

The team also traded for his former Fresno State teammate in Adams. He’ll be the best wide receiver Carr has played with in the NFL. Adding Adams to an offense that already has Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow will give him one of the best weapons that any quarterback has in the league. Things are looking up for Carr and he’s clearly happy with how things have gone this offseason. There’s still a lot of work to be done and the offensive line is a concern but there’s no doubt the Raiders are trending in the right direction.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Darren Waller Delivers Strong Statement on Latest Trade Rumors

