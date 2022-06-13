Derek Carr Has Strong Response to Controversial Davante Adams Statement

Not many wide receivers would willingly not want to play with Aaron Rodgers but with the quarterback’s future uncertain, Davante Adams decided to jump ship and join Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. The wide receiver has made it clear that he still has a good relationship with Rodgers and even played some golf with him recently. However, it is notable that he would leave the future Hall of Famer so that he could play with Carr.

From an accomplishment standpoint, Carr isn’t even in the same conversation as Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl ring while Carr doesn’t have any. That said, Adams believes they aren’t that different from a talent standpoint.

“As far as talent and ability, it’s really similar, if I’m keeping it real. They throw the ball a lot different,” Adams told the media after a recent practice. “Derek’s gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing’s coming quick. Aaron’s got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you’re outside the numbers already.

“Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that’s going on out there.”

Davante Adams comparing Derek Carr to Aaron Rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/EX9leucnjX — PFF (@PFF) June 10, 2022

Carr Responds to Comments From Adams

Adams’ comments were taken out of context and many that he was saying Carr is just as good as Rodgers. That’s obviously an exaggeration as Rodgers might be the most talented quarterback in NFL history. Carr and the Packers quarterback are also friends. He had a chance to respond to the comments from Adams and made it clear that he has a lot to do before being compared to Rodgers.

“Aaron has won a Super Bowl, MVPs, I haven’t done those things,” Carr told Bri Mellon of ABC30. “But I think, just from a talent aspect, I don’t think people realize, in the NFL, just how close the gap is on everybody. The margin for victory for every game is this close. Obviously, if you want to compare resumes, I haven’t won the awards he’s won. But from a talent standpoint, we all go out and throw together and we can all throw a football pretty pretty good. … I understand what Tae’s saying and I appreciate it, but the respect that I have for Aaron, and Aaron knows that as I’ve told him many times, I’ve got a long way to go to be in that conversation.”

This week Davante Adams said that Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers are "really similar." I asked Carr what he thought about the comparison. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/XSuHXzOiPs — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 13, 2022

Still Time for Carr to Become an All-Time Great?

Carr is a very good quarterback and it has been that way for most of his career. It’s easy to forget that he finished third in MVP voting after the 2016 season. Had he not gotten injured, he may have won. However, there’s a major difference between being a very good quarterback and an all-time great.

Carr can’t be considered an all-time great unless he wins multiple MVP awards and/or a Super Bowl. Luckily, things are starting to come together for him now that he’s in his 30s. It’s a stretch to suggest he’ll reach the same heights as Rodgers but he’s got a great offensive coach in Josh McDaniels and the best wide receiver in the NFL in Adams. He could surprise a lot of people in 2022.

